Medicines - to every village: "MHP-Community" has launched a new season of mobile pharmacies
Kyiv • UNN
The charitable foundation "MHP-Community" is resuming the operation of mobile pharmacy points in villages without stationary pharmacies. The project will start in the Myronivska community, where from March 3 to March 11, mobile pharmacies will visit 22 villages.
The charity fund "MHP-Community" announced the start of a new season of mobile pharmacy points for communities that lack stationary pharmacies, reports UNN.
Details
In "MHP-Community" they shared that last year their pilot project in collaboration with the State Enterprise Ukrvak MOH of Ukraine "Affordable Medicines" received many positive reviews. Residents of small villages could purchase medications at a discount or receive them for free with a prescription from their family doctor without having to travel.
Thus, this year the charity expanded its geography and launched a full-fledged working season, which will start in the villages of the Myronivka community.
Schedule of mobile pharmacy visits:
- March 3: Ivanivka, Mykhailivka, Zelenky;
- March 4: Yakhny, Mykytyany, Vladyslavka, Yukhny;
- March 5: Rosava, Pustovity, Oleksandrivka, Viktorivka;
- March 6: Potik, Polove, Svitle;
- March 7: Makendony, Kipyachka, Korytyshche;
- March 10: Yemchyha, Saliv, Tsentralne;
- March 11: Maslivka, Shandra, Tulintsi.
Details about the time and place of the mobile pharmacy's arrival can be obtained from the village head, the family doctor, or local social media groups.
The "Affordable Medicines" project is an important step towards ensuring equal access to quality healthcare for all, regardless of their place of residence. Thanks to our joint initiative with "Ukrvaktsiya", people receive the necessary medications without unnecessary difficulties, and this is not only about health but also about quality of life. We have been supporting the development of similar programs in communities for 10 years, as we are convinced that caring for people's health is the foundation of a strong and cohesive society.
Reference
"MHP-Community" is a Ukrainian charity fund that began its activities in 2015. Its main mission is the comprehensive development of communities.
The geography of its activities covers 13 regions of Ukraine: over 700 towns and villages. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia into Ukraine, the Fund has systematically supported people in combat zones, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity homes, charitable institutions caring for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have been left homeless and without means of subsistence due to the war.