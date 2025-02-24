ukenru
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Medical facilities under fire: how many have been destroyed by the occupiers over three years of war

Medical facilities under fire: how many have been destroyed by the occupiers over three years of war

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29057 views

During the three years of war, Russians damaged 1984 medical facilities, 301 of which were completely destroyed. Hospitals in 8 regions of Ukraine have suffered the most, and the restoration of medical infrastructure requires $17 billion.

Over the three years of the war, Russians damaged 1984 medical facilities in Ukraine, and destroyed 301. Hospitals in Kharkiv, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Dnipro, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions suffered the greatest losses.

This was reported by the Ministry of Health, according to UNN.

Over the three years of war, Russia has significantly undermined Ukrainian healthcare, destroying infrastructure and making it difficult for hospitals in frontline areas to operate. Nevertheless, the system has managed to maintain itself.

The Russians damaged 1984 medical facilities and destroyed 301 more. Hospitals in Kharkiv, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Dnipro, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions suffered the greatest losses

- the message says. 

Data on destroyed medical facilities in the occupied territories cannot be collected. Russians also attacked ambulances: 242 vehicles were damaged, 273 destroyed, and 80 stolen. Healthcare needs about $17 billion, including $3.6 billion for 2024-2026.

Due to constant shelling, this amount is growing. Despite the attacks, restoring hospitals is a priority. Thanks to international support, 594 medical facilities have already been rebuilt, and another 370 have been partially rebuilt.

The Ministry of Health reported that in 2024, 124 medical facilities damaged by Russian attacks were restored and put into operation. They also thanked the Defense Forces for the opportunity to continue working, and the medical staff for their courage and daily work.

To recap Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed citizens on the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion, noting that three years is a long timebut Ukraine has defended its right to independence.

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

WarHealth
dniproDnipro
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
donetskDonetsk
kyivKyiv
kharkivKharkiv

