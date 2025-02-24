Medical facilities under fire: how many have been destroyed by the occupiers over three years of war

Over the three years of the war, Russians damaged 1984 medical facilities in Ukraine, and destroyed 301. Hospitals in Kharkiv, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Dnipro, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions suffered the greatest losses.

This was reported by the Ministry of Health, according to UNN.

Over the three years of war, Russia has significantly undermined Ukrainian healthcare, destroying infrastructure and making it difficult for hospitals in frontline areas to operate. Nevertheless, the system has managed to maintain itself.

The Russians damaged 1984 medical facilities and destroyed 301 more. Hospitals in Kharkiv, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Dnipro, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions suffered the greatest losses - the message says.

Data on destroyed medical facilities in the occupied territories cannot be collected. Russians also attacked ambulances: 242 vehicles were damaged, 273 destroyed, and 80 stolen. Healthcare needs about $17 billion, including $3.6 billion for 2024-2026.

Due to constant shelling, this amount is growing. Despite the attacks, restoring hospitals is a priority. Thanks to international support, 594 medical facilities have already been rebuilt, and another 370 have been partially rebuilt.

The Ministry of Health reported that in 2024, 124 medical facilities damaged by Russian attacks were restored and put into operation. They also thanked the Defense Forces for the opportunity to continue working, and the medical staff for their courage and daily work.

To recap Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed citizens on the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion, noting that three years is a long timebut Ukraine has defended its right to independence.