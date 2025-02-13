ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 9207 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 52102 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 76027 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 106520 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 77197 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 117906 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101154 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113071 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116717 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153672 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 90051 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 57618 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 25671 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 87032 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 47115 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 106520 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 117906 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153672 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144289 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 176614 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 47115 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 87032 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134391 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136296 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164529 views
Media: Poroshenko, when he was President, rewarded the “rat” detained by the SBU yesterday

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26315 views

The SBU detained the former head of the ATC headquarters, Dmytro Kozyura, on suspicion of treason. In 2016, he received awards from Poroshenko and had close ties to Klitschko.

Dmytro Kozyura, detained by the Security Service and suspected of treason and working for the Russian FSB, received awards from Petro Poroshenko in 2016. In particular, he was awarded the President's insignia "For Participation in the ATO" and a certificate "for the conscientious performance of official duties in the ATO area." This is reported by the publication "Informator Ukraine", reports UNN.

Image

It also became known that under Poroshenko, Kozyura was appointed head of the Anti-Terrorism Department, one of the key departments within the SBU. By the way, many media outlets wrote that Kozyura also had a good relationship with Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko and published a video. 

As a reminder, the SBU detained Kozyura on February 12, having previously documented 14 episodes of the rat's illegal activities. Koziura, who is suspected of treason, was the head of the SBU Anti-Terrorist Center. Having exposed Kozyura and established surveillance over him, the SBU had been passing disinformation to the Russians through him for a long time: first as part of counterintelligence measures, and later as part of criminal proceedings.  

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
vitalii-klychkoVitali Klitschko
kyivKyiv

