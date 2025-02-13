Dmytro Kozyura, detained by the Security Service and suspected of treason and working for the Russian FSB, received awards from Petro Poroshenko in 2016. In particular, he was awarded the President's insignia "For Participation in the ATO" and a certificate "for the conscientious performance of official duties in the ATO area." This is reported by the publication "Informator Ukraine", reports UNN.

It also became known that under Poroshenko, Kozyura was appointed head of the Anti-Terrorism Department, one of the key departments within the SBU. By the way, many media outlets wrote that Kozyura also had a good relationship with Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko and published a video.

As a reminder, the SBU detained Kozyura on February 12, having previously documented 14 episodes of the rat's illegal activities. Koziura, who is suspected of treason, was the head of the SBU Anti-Terrorist Center. Having exposed Kozyura and established surveillance over him, the SBU had been passing disinformation to the Russians through him for a long time: first as part of counterintelligence measures, and later as part of criminal proceedings.