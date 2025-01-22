People's Deputy Petro Poroshenko uses the donations that Ukrainians send to his charity fund for the army for his own enrichment, using various schemes. This was reported by UNIAN.

The media analyzed the financial activities of Ukrainian and foreign companies owned by Poroshenko and found that they were increasing their assets at the expense of unpaid taxes in Ukraine.

“Assets are legalized through the purchase of state and foreign securities that earn interest. Poroshenko mainly buys domestic bonds, which are securities issued by the state,” the newspaper writes.

The media quotes experts, including Valentyn Gladkykh, as to how the scheme works.

“Poroshenko has mastered this scheme to create his own image of a 'philanthropist' by purchasing government bonds at the expense of unpaid taxes to the state. Thus, his own companies exclude from taxable income the amounts transferred to Poroshenko's charitable organizations as charitable contributions. At the same time, Poroshenko personally and his charitable foundation systematically purchase government bonds, for which the state subsequently pays interest,” the media noted.

Experts estimate that it was the interest accrued by the state on domestic government bonds in the amount of about UAH 2.5 billion that financed Poroshenko's charitable projects after the full-scale war.

At the same time, the Poroshenko Foundation has the status of a non-profit organization, and its financing is provided by individuals and related business entities close to him, using various tax minimization schemes.

However, in January 2024, the fund purchased military government bonds (maturity 693 days, with a nominal yield of 17.8%) for a total of UAH 356 million at the expense of charitable contributions.

This transaction was conducted through the International Investment Bank, which is owned by Poroshenko. And the bank received about UAH 1.5 million in commission for the cash and settlement services of this transaction alone.

“Thus, instead of promoting the country's defense capability and mobilization readiness, the Fund is actually conducting economic activities for profit,” the publication notes.

Last year, Poroshenko himself reflected significant changes in his property status, namely the receipt of income in the form of interest.

According to criminal law experts, such transactions have all signs of a criminal offense - the use of charitable donations for profit - punishable by imprisonment for a term of 5 to 7 years with confiscation of property.

As a reminder, law enforcement officers are investigating new details of Poroshenko's treason case concerning his business in Russia. In particular, the Sevmorzavod, owned by Poroshenko, continued to operate in occupied Sevastopol in exchange for the city being recognized as Russian.

It is known that in the period from 2014 to 2017, during Russia's armed aggression in Donbas and the occupation of Crimea, Poroshenko actually financed the Russian army by paying millions of rubles to the Russian budget.

Poroshenko is suspected not only of doing business in Russia, but also of trading with terrorists in the ORDLO, supporting the UOC-MP and the Kharkiv agreements, which allowed the Russian Black Sea Fleet to remain in Ukrainian Crimea.

It is also known that Poroshenko served as a sexton in the UOC-MP, and, according to experts, he began lobbying for the Tomos and using this idea only after sociological studies showed the benefits of switching to another patriarchate.

At the same time, Poroshenko was close to and cooperated with Russian propagandist Dmitry Kiselyov .