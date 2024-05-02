MEDIA: Mysterious objects in the Ukrainian sky are SpaceX launch vehicle stages

The nature of the mysterious objects in the Ukrainian sky has been revealed. As it turned out, it is the second stage of the SpaceX Falcon 9 carrier. The news was reported in the telegram channel of cosmonautics and astronomy Alpha Centauri, UNN reports .

Details

"Over some regions of the country, the second stage of the SpaceX Falcon 9 carrier could be seen launching two WorldView Legion satellites," the statement said.

Context

According to local media reports, a glow was seen in the northern part of Ukraine. It was assumed to be the northern lights.