Media funding from foreign sources to be restricted in Georgia

"The Georgian Dream party is initiating the adoption of a "media law" that will limit funding from foreign sources. This was stated by the party's executive secretary Mamuka Mdinaradze, UNN reports with reference to Novosti Georgia.

According to him, the restrictions will not apply to advertising revenues, and the law itself will be developed on the basis of British legislation.

The law will establish standards of media objectivity and journalistic ethics. Institutional mechanisms for monitoring and ensuring compliance with these standards will be defined - Mdinaradze said.

He said that the Georgian Dream will start preparing the draft law literally tomorrow.

“We prevented a war” - Georgian President explains the decision to freeze talks with the EU

At the same time, the Georgian Dream party plans to replace the current law on transparency of foreign influence with a stricter version, analogous to the US FARA.

Parliament of Georgia terminates powers of deputies of three opposition coalitions