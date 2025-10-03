Global meat prices reached a record high due to rising beef and lamb prices

The change in the current assessment was influenced by price increases in a certain segment. At the same time, global food prices decreased in September, UNN reports with reference to the World Food Situation page.

The meat price index, according to the report of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), averaged 127.8 points in September. This is 0.9 points (0.7%) higher than the revised August level. But it is also important to note the increase in the annual level:

The 6.6% increase is estimated to be a record level. It is driven by beef, which is in high demand in the United States, and lamb.

But in the meat segment, pork and poultry prices remain stable.

Overall, the assessment of global food prices indicates a slight decrease in September 2025 (over the month). The key reasons are lower prices for sugar, dairy products, and cereals.

In August, the meat price index reached a new high, exceeding the July record.

