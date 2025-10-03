Global meat prices reached a record high due to rising beef and lamb prices

$41.280.05
Russians carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure - Naftogaz
09:51 AM • 17038 views
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
09:02 AM • 20634 views
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?
08:00 AM • 16548 views
Blackout at ZNPP: Ministry of Energy stated that Russians had already repaired one of the diesel generators a few days ago
07:29 AM • 17683 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in several regions overnight: gas transmission infrastructure also came under fire
October 3, 06:22 AM • 15473 views
US shutdown threatens delays in arms supplies to Ukraine - The Telegraph
October 3, 06:14 AM • 14921 views
Czech elections: Babiš's populist party leads in polls, but smaller parties hold the keys to government
October 2, 11:18 PM • 18006 views
US Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine unlikely - Reuters
October 2, 06:06 PM • 30827 views
Ukraine severs diplomatic ties with Nicaragua - MFA
October 2, 01:54 PM • 52531 views
Online Gambling Monitoring: PlayCity Explains How It Will Work and When It Will Launch
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Russia likely resumed secret arms deliveries from North Korea
October 3, 03:06 AM • 8206 views
Diver team finds $1 million treasure of Spanish jewels off Florida coast
October 3, 03:34 AM • 20809 views
Poltava region suffered a massive Russian attack overnight: energy facilities damaged
October 3, 05:27 AM • 6594 views
October garden work: what crops to plant for winter
October 3, 05:32 AM • 30508 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from media
07:40 AM • 12868 views
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
09:51 AM • 17085 views
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?
09:02 AM • 20674 views
October garden work: what crops to plant for winter
October 3, 05:32 AM • 30741 views
Why is the Turkish model of "one pharmacy - one pharmacist" dangerous for Ukraine, and what does Russia have to do with it?
October 2, 12:21 PM • 45592 views
Herring Day: five appetizing fish dishes
October 2, 11:55 AM • 53432 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from media
07:40 AM • 13060 views
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animation
October 2, 01:33 PM • 25234 views
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in Hollywood
October 1, 09:58 AM • 68351 views
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchair
October 1, 07:33 AM • 76031 views
Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion Week
September 30, 06:48 PM • 56607 views
Global meat prices reached a record high due to rising beef and lamb prices

Kyiv • UNN

 • 864 views

The meat price index in September was 127.8 points, which is 0.7% higher than August. Over the year, prices increased by 6.6% due to high demand for beef and lamb.

Global meat prices reached a record high due to rising beef and lamb prices

The change in the current assessment was influenced by price increases in a certain segment. At the same time, global food prices decreased in September, UNN reports with reference to the World Food Situation page.

Details

The meat price index, according to the report of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), averaged 127.8 points in September. This is 0.9 points (0.7%) higher than the revised August level. But it is also important to note the increase in the annual level:

The 6.6% increase is estimated to be a record level. It is driven by beef, which is in high demand in the United States, and lamb.

But in the meat segment, pork and poultry prices remain stable.

In the temporarily occupied territories, the shortage of products is growing due to attempts to curb price increases - CNS28.09.25, 01:45 • 8537 views

Overall, the assessment of global food prices indicates a slight decrease in September 2025 (over the month). The key reasons are lower prices for sugar, dairy products, and cereals.

Recall

In August, the meat price index reached a new high, exceeding the July record.

Food prices in Ukraine have approached European levels, and some are already higher - NBU01.08.25, 11:09 • 4072 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

