In the temporarily occupied territories, Russia is trying to curb price increases by introducing price caps on products. The list of restricted goods is constantly expanding, but such measures only deepen the crisis. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Center for National Resistance.

The occupation administrations introduce price caps and order goods "not to grow", as if the economy can be broken by a word. The list of goods under restrictions is constantly expanding. - the post says.

The market is increasingly going underground - goods disappear from shelves, are sold outside cash registers or through unofficial outlets. Manufacturers are forced to make products cheaper, reducing the quality of raw materials.

Experts emphasize that such measures do not combat inflation, but create shortages and worsen the living standards of the local population.

Recall

Delegations of occupation administrations at Moscow forums were informed about a reduction in funding for the regions in the coming years. This is due to Moscow's dissatisfaction with the inability to establish an economy in the occupied territories.

The delegation members were given to understand that a significant reduction in subsidies and grants from the Moscow center is expected.

