February 14, 07:48 PM • 12441 views
Zelenskyy received the Ewald von Kleist Award and mentioned Orban
February 14, 05:06 PM • 24906 views
Ukraine has few Flamingo missiles, as the Russians managed to hit one of the production lines - Zelenskyy
February 14, 04:21 PM • 22910 views
Vladyslav Heraskevych expressed gratitude for Ukraine's support at the Munich ConferencePhoto
February 14, 02:24 PM • 23684 views
Russia will continue strikes on Ukraine's infrastructure in February 2026 - CPD
February 14, 12:44 PM • 21539 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine-US-Russia trilateral talks next week must be serious and substantive
February 14, 12:18 PM • 19162 views
Putin may consider himself a tsar, but in reality he is a slave to war - Zelenskyy
February 14, 11:01 AM • 15847 views
China stated that the country is not involved in the war between Russia and Ukraine and does not have a decisive influence
February 14, 09:35 AM • 15475 views
General Staff confirms damage to Russian BK-16 boat and radar in Crimea
February 14, 08:57 AM • 15329 views
Rubio: We don't know if the Russians are serious about ending the war - they say they are
Exclusive
February 14, 06:42 AM • 14757 views
Starlink registration for Russians - how long can one go to jail for it?
Measles spreading in London schools, dozens of children infected

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

A measles outbreak has affected seven schools and a nursery in Enfield, London. 34 cases have been confirmed, with some children requiring inpatient treatment.

Measles spreading in London schools, dozens of children infected

A measles outbreak has spread to several schools in north London, with some children requiring inpatient treatment, UNN reports, citing Sky News.

Details

According to The Sunday Times, more than 60 suspected cases of measles have been reported in seven schools and a nursery in Enfield.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) reported 34 confirmed cases of measles in Enfield between January 1 and February 9.

A message posted at the NHS Ordnance Unity Centre For Health states there is a "rapidly spreading measles outbreak in several Enfield schools."

"Infections have been confirmed in at least seven schools in Enfield and Haringey, and they are spreading," the doctor's message reads.

"During this recent outbreak, one in five children were hospitalized due to measles, and all of them were not fully vaccinated. Parents should ensure their children have all necessary vaccinations."

Additionally

Measles is a highly contagious viral disease that spreads very easily among people who are not fully vaccinated.

The virus causes cold-like symptoms, a rash, and spots in the mouth.

While many people recover, the disease can lead to serious complications such as pneumonia, brain inflammation, and in rare cases, long-term disability or even death.

The UKHSA warned that modeling a large-scale measles outbreak in London could result in 40,000–160,000 cases.

Modeling published in a report titled "Risk Assessment of a Resurgent Measles Outbreak in the UK" estimates that hospitalization rates would range from 20% to 40% depending on age.

Antonina Tumanova

HealthNews of the World
Great Britain
London