Measles spreading in London schools, dozens of children infected

A measles outbreak has spread to several schools in north London, with some children requiring inpatient treatment, UNN reports, citing Sky News.

Details

According to The Sunday Times, more than 60 suspected cases of measles have been reported in seven schools and a nursery in Enfield.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) reported 34 confirmed cases of measles in Enfield between January 1 and February 9.

A message posted at the NHS Ordnance Unity Centre For Health states there is a "rapidly spreading measles outbreak in several Enfield schools."

"Infections have been confirmed in at least seven schools in Enfield and Haringey, and they are spreading," the doctor's message reads.

"During this recent outbreak, one in five children were hospitalized due to measles, and all of them were not fully vaccinated. Parents should ensure their children have all necessary vaccinations."

Additionally

Measles is a highly contagious viral disease that spreads very easily among people who are not fully vaccinated.

The virus causes cold-like symptoms, a rash, and spots in the mouth.

While many people recover, the disease can lead to serious complications such as pneumonia, brain inflammation, and in rare cases, long-term disability or even death.

The UKHSA warned that modeling a large-scale measles outbreak in London could result in 40,000–160,000 cases.

Modeling published in a report titled "Risk Assessment of a Resurgent Measles Outbreak in the UK" estimates that hospitalization rates would range from 20% to 40% depending on age.