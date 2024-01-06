Mayor of Belgorod: Christmas night services canceled in Belgorod

In the Russian city of Belgorod, night services for Christmas were canceled. This was announced by the mayor of the city Valentin Demidov, UNN reports.

"I would like to warn you that in agreement with Bishop John, tonight's services in Belgorod have been canceled due to the operational situation," said the mayor of Belgorod.

He added that all the information will be brought to the parishioners by the rectors of the city churches.

Recall

On December 30, the governor of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation, Vyacheslav Gladkov, announced the shelling of the center of Belgorod and blamed the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Later, Ukraine's GRU reportedthat a strike on Russian military targets in Belgorod killed 27-year-old Russian First Lieutenant Mikhail Konopitsyn.