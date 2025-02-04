Mayor: medical facility in Kyiv damaged after night Russian attack
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of a nighttime Russian attack in Kyiv's Pechersk district, one window of a primary health care center was damaged. The drone fragments fell on several floors of the 18-story unfinished building, no one was injured.
As a result of a night Russian attack in Kyiv, one window in the outpatient clinic of the Primary Health Care Center in the Pechersk district was damaged, no one was injured, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN reports.
Also, 1 window was damaged in the outpatient clinic of the PHCC of the Pechersk district, next to the unfinished building where the debris fell. No one was injured
Addendum
Earlier, Klitschko said that in the Pechersk district of Kyiv, the wreckage of a drone was found on several floors of an 18-story unfinished building. According to Klitschko, there was no damage or injuries, and there was no fire.