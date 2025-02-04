Mayor: medical facility in Kyiv damaged after night Russian attack

As a result of a night Russian attack in Kyiv, one window in the outpatient clinic of the Primary Health Care Center in the Pechersk district was damaged, no one was injured, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Also, 1 window was damaged in the outpatient clinic of the PHCC of the Pechersk district, next to the unfinished building where the debris fell. No one was injured - Klitschko wrote

Addendum

Earlier, Klitschko said that in the Pechersk district of Kyiv, the wreckage of a drone was found on several floors of an 18-story unfinished building. According to Klitschko, there was no damage or injuries, and there was no fire.