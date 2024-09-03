Explosion during air raid at night was outside Mykolaiv - mayor
Kyiv • UNN
At night, during an air raid, an explosion occurred in an open area outside Mykolaiv. Details of the incident and possible consequences were not reported.
An explosion occurred overnight during an air raid in an open area outside Mykolaiv, the city's mayor Oleksandr Senkevych said on Tuesday, UNN reports.
The explosion occurred in an open area outside Mykolaiv
Details and possible consequences have not been disclosed.
