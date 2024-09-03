Occupants shell Mykolaiv region with ballistic missiles and drones: no casualties

Occupants fired ballistic missiles at Mykolaiv region. The shelling damaged houses and cars, but there were no casualties. This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim, according to UNN.

Details

According to district military administrations, in Mykolaiv region

On September 2 at 11:36 and at night, on September 3, at 03:10, the enemy struck two districts with ballistic missiles, preliminary Iskander-M: Voznesensky and Mykolaiv. It is noted that these hits occurred in open areas, so there were no casualties.

On the morning of September 2, the aggressor used an FPV drone to attack the village of Solonchaky. Later, on September 3, artillery shelling was carried out on the Kutsurub community. The FPV drone attack damaged a private house and a car. There were no casualties.

On September 2, an FPV drone also attacked the town of Ochakiv. At 18:08, a mortar attack was carried out on the water area of the Ochakiv community. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

