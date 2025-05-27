May 27: Emergency Medical Care Day, Scotch Birthday, International Marketing Day

Today, May 27, the world celebrates Emergency Medical Care Day, marketers can celebrate their professional holiday - International Marketing Day, and believers honor the memory of the Holy Martyr Therapon, Bishop, writes UNN.

International Marketing Day

May 27 is International Marketing Day. This annual professional holiday is designed to honor the contribution of marketing to the development of business and the economy around the world. This is a special day for everyone connected with this field: strategists, analysts, advertisers, brand managers and other professionals who shape the modern market.

This day also marks the birthday of Philip Kotler, often called the "father of modern marketing", whose innovative theories have profoundly shaped the marketing space.

It was in his honor that this date was chosen to coincide with Kotler's birthday.

What professions are most in demand in the labor market - the answer of the Employment Service

Emergency Medical Care Day

May 27 is also Emergency Medical Care Day. The event was launched in honor of the fact that on May 27 in London the act of the European Society for Emergency Medicine was signed.

The ultimate goal of the document was to build a system to provide every resident of Europe with a professional, competent and, above all, timely response to any acute condition that threatens life or health. The first prototype of the emergency medical service appeared in the United States during the Civil War.

In Kherson region, the occupiers attacked an ambulance with a drone

Sun Protection Day

Today, many countries around the world are holding various events to mark International Sun Protection Day, an event designed to inform people about the importance of using sunscreen to protect themselves and their children from dangerous ultraviolet radiation.

It is believed that the first prototypes of lotions and creams that protected the skin from the harmful effects of the sun appeared in ancient Egypt.

The summer will be hot: the weather forecaster told what Ukrainians should expect from the weather

Scotch Tape Birthday

On May 27, 1930, American Richard Drew received a patent for adhesive tape, which everyone now calls Scotch tape.

Drew worked as a laboratory technician at a company that specialized in the production of sandpaper and also conducted research on impermeable materials and cellophane.

One of Richard's responsibilities was to observe the testing of sandpaper in stores and auto repair shops. Once he saw that when painting with several colors, the lines were not neat, so he wanted to solve this problem.

The first adhesive tape was made on a cellophane base with rubber, resins and oils.

A banana taped together with duct tape sold at auction for a record $6.2 million

Church holidays

Believers celebrate the day of remembrance of the Holy Martyr Therapon on this day. Saint Therapon, bishop of the ancient Asia Minor city of Sardis, became famous as an unshakeable witness of Christ's truth during the era of the cruel persecution of the Church under the rule of the Roman Emperor Decius (III century). His spiritual ministry, devotion to the evangelical sermon, and martyrdom became a living testimony to the power of faith, capable of overcoming the most difficult trials.