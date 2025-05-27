May 27: Emergency Medical Care Day, Scotch Birthday, International Marketing Day

$41.510.01
46.990.07
ukenru
russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"
Exclusive
May 26, 02:22 PM • 30206 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
May 26, 01:26 PM • 89414 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Exclusive
May 26, 11:58 AM • 81659 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Exclusive
May 26, 09:30 AM • 99583 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
May 26, 08:54 AM • 110223 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM • 84924 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
May 26, 06:37 AM • 86566 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Exclusive
May 26, 06:19 AM • 85771 views

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

May 25, 03:04 PM • 81109 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

May 25, 09:34 AM • 85946 views

Our Homes: As Part of the Latest Prisoner Exchange, 303 Defenders Returned to Ukraine

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
0m/s
95%
746mm
Popular news

After talking with Putin, Trump demonstrates unwillingness to put pressure on the Russian Federation and impose strict sanctions - New York Times

May 26, 07:37 PM • 4702 views

A conflict occurred in Cherkasy between local residents and employees of the TCC: the police have launched an investigation

May 26, 07:59 PM • 11866 views

A scheduled bus was shelled in Kharkiv: what is known

May 26, 08:32 PM • 11708 views

Germany has not changed the restrictions on the range of strikes on Russia - Vice Chancellor

11:45 PM • 16952 views

Residents of two districts of Kyiv may be left without water on Tuesday: explanation of the KMDA

12:50 AM • 11784 views
Publications

Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

May 26, 04:32 PM • 59232 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 450437 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 485061 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 435403 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 525482 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Keir Starmer

Mark Rutte

Friedrich Merz

Olaf Scholz

Oleh Syniehubov

Actual places

Kyiv

Europe

United Kingdom

Vatican City

Kharkiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

A Swan's Tale: How Feathered Travelers Stopped Traffic on the Highway

May 26, 04:12 PM • 27449 views

Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift compete for the main awards of the American Music Awards 2025 - Media

May 26, 03:51 PM • 52541 views

Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

May 25, 10:11 AM • 177445 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 04:10 PM • 282786 views

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 114449 views
Actual

The Economist

Financial Times

The New York Times

Unmanned aerial vehicle

F-16 Fighting Falcon

May 27: Emergency Medical Care Day, Scotch Birthday, International Marketing Day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 750 views

May 27 is Emergency Medical Care Day, International Marketing Day and Scotch Birthday. Believers honor the memory of St. Therapon.

May 27: Emergency Medical Care Day, Scotch Birthday, International Marketing Day

Today, May 27, the world celebrates Emergency Medical Care Day, marketers can celebrate their professional holiday - International Marketing Day, and believers honor the memory of the Holy Martyr Therapon, Bishop, writes UNN.

International Marketing Day

May 27 is International Marketing Day. This annual professional holiday is designed to honor the contribution of marketing to the development of business and the economy around the world. This is a special day for everyone connected with this field: strategists, analysts, advertisers, brand managers and other professionals who shape the modern market.

This day also marks the birthday of Philip Kotler, often called the "father of modern marketing", whose innovative theories have profoundly shaped the marketing space.

It was in his honor that this date was chosen to coincide with Kotler's birthday.

What professions are most in demand in the labor market - the answer of the Employment Service02.05.25, 12:30 • 2695 views

Emergency Medical Care Day

May 27 is also Emergency Medical Care Day. The event was launched in honor of the fact that on May 27 in London the act of the European Society for Emergency Medicine was signed.

The ultimate goal of the document was to build a system to provide every resident of Europe with a professional, competent and, above all, timely response to any acute condition that threatens life or health. The first prototype of the emergency medical service appeared in the United States during the Civil War.

In Kherson region, the occupiers attacked an ambulance with a drone22.04.25, 22:12 • 4345 views

Sun Protection Day

Today, many countries around the world are holding various events to mark International Sun Protection Day, an event designed to inform people about the importance of using sunscreen to protect themselves and their children from dangerous ultraviolet radiation.

It is believed that the first prototypes of lotions and creams that protected the skin from the harmful effects of the sun appeared in ancient Egypt.

The summer will be hot: the weather forecaster told what Ukrainians should expect from the weather22.05.25, 10:34 • 94983 views

Scotch Tape Birthday

On May 27, 1930, American Richard Drew received a patent for adhesive tape, which everyone now calls Scotch tape.

Drew worked as a laboratory technician at a company that specialized in the production of sandpaper and also conducted research on impermeable materials and cellophane.

One of Richard's responsibilities was to observe the testing of sandpaper in stores and auto repair shops. Once he saw that when painting with several colors, the lines were not neat, so he wanted to solve this problem.

The first adhesive tape was made on a cellophane base with rubber, resins and oils.

A banana taped together with duct tape sold at auction for a record $6.2 million21.11.24, 15:49 • 85360 views

Church holidays

Believers celebrate the day of remembrance of the Holy Martyr Therapon on this day. Saint Therapon, bishop of the ancient Asia Minor city of Sardis, became famous as an unshakeable witness of Christ's truth during the era of the cruel persecution of the Church under the rule of the Roman Emperor Decius (III century). His spiritual ministry, devotion to the evangelical sermon, and martyrdom became a living testimony to the power of faith, capable of overcoming the most difficult trials.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Society
United States
London
Brent
$63.97
Bitcoin
$108,898.10
S&P 500
$5,819.27
Tesla
$341.00
Газ TTF
$36.45
Золото
$3,369.44
Ethereum
$2,549.76