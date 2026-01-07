Massive Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih: three wounded reported

As a result of a massive Russian attack in Kryvyi Rih, three people were injured. This was reported on Wednesday by the head of the City Defense Council of Kryvyi Rih, Oleksandr Vilkul, on Telegram, writes UNN.

Currently, three people are injured. They have already been taken to the hospital. In moderate condition. - Vilkul reported.

Recall

Earlier, the head of the City Defense Council of Kryvyi Rih, Oleksandr Vilkul, announced a massive Russian attack on the city.