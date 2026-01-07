Massive Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih: three wounded reported
Kyiv • UNN
In Kryvyi Rih, three people sustained injuries of moderate severity as a result of a massive Russian attack. The injured have been hospitalized.
As a result of a massive Russian attack in Kryvyi Rih, three people were injured. This was reported on Wednesday by the head of the City Defense Council of Kryvyi Rih, Oleksandr Vilkul, on Telegram, writes UNN.
Currently, three people are injured. They have already been taken to the hospital. In moderate condition.
Recall
Earlier, the head of the City Defense Council of Kryvyi Rih, Oleksandr Vilkul, announced a massive Russian attack on the city.