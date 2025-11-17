Massive raids against illegal immigration in the US: 81 people arrested in Charlotte - Reuters

In Charlotte, North Carolina, US law enforcement agencies arrested 81 people. This indicates a sharp intensification of the Donald Trump administration's campaign for mass deportation of immigrants, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

The publication states that neither the Border Patrol nor the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement responded to media requests for comment. There was also no response from the US Department of Homeland Security, which oversees the aforementioned agencies.

Meanwhile, North Carolina Governor Josh Stein, a Democrat, said that "undocumented immigrants and violent criminals should be deported, but the actions of too many federal agents in Charlotte are having the exact opposite effect."

We have seen masked, heavily armed agents in paramilitary uniforms driving unmarked cars, targeting American citizens based on their skin color, and detaining random people in parking lots and on sidewalks. They pursued landscapers who were simply decorating a Christmas tree in someone's yard. They entered churches and stores to take people away. This does not make us safer. It fuels fear and divides our community. - said Stein.

Recall

The US Department of Homeland Security launched large-scale raids against illegal immigration in Charlotte, North Carolina, with plans to expand operations to the southern part of the country. The announcement of the raids caused fear and uncertainty, as similar operations in other cities led to the detention of people without criminal records.