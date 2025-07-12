Mass poisoning in Zakarpattia: 38 people who drank water from Shypit waterfall fell ill

In the Zakarpattia region, an outbreak of acute intestinal infection occurred - about 40 participants of an informal youth event near the Shypit waterfall fell ill, UNN reports with reference to the Zakarpattia Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

28 patients lived in tents and participated in an informal youth event near the Shypit waterfall in the Pylypets territorial community. 10 patients were on an excursion near the Shypit waterfall. - stated in the message.

It later became known that the number of people who contracted acute intestinal infection and visited Shypit waterfall increased to 38.

According to the Zakarpattia CDC, patients are receiving proper medical care in healthcare facilities.

Most patients have a moderate course of the disease. There are no severe forms or fatal cases. - the message says.

The CDC added that the patients used water from the Shypit waterfall for drinking and cooking.

Medical observation and epidemiological investigation are ongoing.

