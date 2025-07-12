Mass poisoning in Zakarpattia: 38 people who drank water from Shypit waterfall fell ill
Kyiv • UNN
An outbreak of acute intestinal infection has been recorded in Zakarpattia, affecting 38 people who visited Shypit waterfall. The victims are receiving medical care; there are no severe cases or fatalities.
In the Zakarpattia region, an outbreak of acute intestinal infection occurred - about 40 participants of an informal youth event near the Shypit waterfall fell ill, UNN reports with reference to the Zakarpattia Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
28 patients lived in tents and participated in an informal youth event near the Shypit waterfall in the Pylypets territorial community. 10 patients were on an excursion near the Shypit waterfall.
It later became known that the number of people who contracted acute intestinal infection and visited Shypit waterfall increased to 38.
According to the Zakarpattia CDC, patients are receiving proper medical care in healthcare facilities.
Most patients have a moderate course of the disease. There are no severe forms or fatal cases.
The CDC added that the patients used water from the Shypit waterfall for drinking and cooking.
Medical observation and epidemiological investigation are ongoing.
