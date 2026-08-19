Marta Kostyuk defeated Russia’s top-ranked player and advanced to the quarterfinals of the "1000-level" tournament in Cincinnati

Ukrainian tennis player Marta Kostyuk has reached the quarterfinals of the WTA 1000 tournament in Cincinnati (USA). In the round of 16, the Kyiv native secured a comeback victory over Russia’s number one Mirra Andreeva, reports UNN.

Details

Kostyuk lost the first set 4–6, but then completely turned the match around, winning the next two sets 6–0 and 6–2.

In the quarterfinals of the tournament, the Ukrainian will play the winner of the Coco Gauff (USA) – Marie Bouzková (Czech Republic) match.

Previously

Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina withdrew from the WTA 1000 tournament in Cincinnati before the third round due to a right ankle injury. She noted that the problem worsened during her second-round match, so she was unable to recover.

Ukraine's Kostyuk wins biggest career title at WTA 1000 tournament