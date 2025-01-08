“Many villages are gone": Russia intensifies shelling of Suzha and surrounding areas

Russia has intensified shelling of the town of Sudzha, Kursk region, and its surrounding villages. This was reported by the press officer of the temporary military commandant's office on the territory of the Russian Federation, Oleksiy Dmytrashkivsky, on the television channel Ukrinform, UNN reports .

Details

According to the press officer, the enemy has intensified shelling of the village of Sudzha and its adjacent villages. Many villages are simply gone.

From August 6 to date, 36 civilians have been killed as a result of aerial and artillery shelling of the city of Suzha. About 100 people were injured, both seriously and moderately - said Oleksiy Dmytrashkivsky.

He noted that the enemy is actively using S-300s in the city of Suja. According to him, FPV drones fly like "swarms of bees" and record any movement.

According to intelligence, 12,000 FPV drones, about 800 Lancets and 2,500 Mavic drones are deployed in the Kursk region. This indicates a significant number of unmanned aircraft used by the enemy, the spokesman emphasized.

Recall

A large part of Kurakhove in Donetsk region is destroyed. The Ukrainian Armed Forces hold the western outskirts of the city and the power plant, while the occupiers continue to storm the city's buildings.