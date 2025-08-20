Mandatory vaccination before school and kindergarten: the Ministry of Health explained the necessity

The Ministry of Health reminded about the necessity of vaccinating children before school and explained why it is necessary. Children may have permanent or temporary contraindications to vaccination. This was announced by Deputy Minister of Health Ihor Kuzin during a briefing, UNN reports.

Kuzin commented on the situation when parents do not vaccinate their children and they do not receive certificate No. 063/o, which is necessary for attending school.

Regarding the certificate and, accordingly, children's vaccinations before schooling. Children may have permanent or temporary contraindications to vaccination. In the case of temporary contraindications, by decision of the head of the healthcare institution, such children may be admitted to school if the epidemiological situation allows. If the epidemiological situation is risky, the head of the healthcare institution has the right not to admit such a child to school, this is regulated by the Law of Ukraine on Education and the Law on the Protection of the Population from Infectious Diseases. - Kuzin said.

He noted that in such a case, the child may be offered to choose another type of education, including home schooling, until the child is vaccinated or the epidemiological situation stabilizes.

Why such restrictions

Kuzin explained the reason for these restrictions.

We understand that in the population there will still be a certain number of children who cannot be vaccinated due to the presence of some concomitant non-infectious diseases, or other conditions that will not allow such children to be vaccinated. On average, the number of such children is 2-3%. An outbreak begins when the number of unvaccinated children is at least more than 5% among the population, or among a class, or among a group in a school. Therefore, due to the fact that there will be 3% of children who cannot be vaccinated, a certain number will have temporary contraindications, a school where the indicators are at 95% is conditionally safe, because we understand that an outbreak will not start there. - Kuzin explained.

He emphasized that if parents consider vaccinating children unimportant, they are putting themselves and their children at risk.

If the number of children who are not vaccinated increases because they (parents - ed.) have not received enough information, could not find a doctor, or believe that it is not important, they will put themselves and their surroundings, classes (where their child studies - ed.) at risk. - said Kuzin.

Mandatory vaccinations before the start of the school year. The Public Health Center of Ukraine reminded that for admission to kindergarten or school, a child must undergo a medical examination, during which the doctor confirms the presence of all preventive vaccinations according to the calendar of preventive vaccinations in Ukraine.

Based on the results of the child's medical examination, parents or guardians receive a certificate of form No. 086/o, which is mandatory for submission to educational institutions.

What vaccinations are needed

Before kindergarten or school, a child must be vaccinated according to age against the following infections:

hepatitis B;

tuberculosis;

measles, mumps, rubella;

diphtheria, tetanus;

whooping cough;

polio;

Haemophilus influenzae type b.

Addition

Kuzin reported that among the infectious diseases most dangerous for children's groups, schools, in particular, are polio, diphtheria, and measles is currently the number 1 threat.