Mandatory vaccination before school and kindergarten: the Ministry of Health explained the necessity

Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
09:46 AM • 4410 views
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
09:29 AM • 14271 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
08:52 AM • 13300 views
Today, the Verkhovna Rada will vote on Defence City: MP Venislavsky called for the inclusion of aviation in the initiative
08:14 AM • 64646 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiations
06:54 AM • 29012 views
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
06:49 AM • 30703 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement
August 19, 09:51 PM • 31451 views
About 10 European countries have agreed to send their troops to Ukraine
August 19, 12:13 PM • 146928 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
August 19, 12:09 PM • 128009 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Great Britain tested an underwater drone controlled from the other side of the world
August 20, 02:03 AM • 26057 views
Appeasement Policy Will Not Bring Trump a Nobel Peace Prize - Senator Blumenthal
August 20, 02:28 AM • 36498 views
Shmyhal visited Kharkiv region and met with military personnel: what is known
August 20, 02:29 AM • 27324 views
Immigrants in the USA will be checked for "anti-Americanism"
August 20, 02:53 AM • 29904 views
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global show
08:11 AM • 17341 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
11:22 AM • 88 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
09:29 AM • 14273 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiations
08:14 AM • 64654 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
August 19, 12:13 PM • 146930 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
August 19, 12:09 PM • 128012 views
Mandatory vaccination before school and kindergarten: the Ministry of Health explained the necessity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 712 views

Deputy Minister of Health Ihor Kuzin explained the necessity of vaccinating children before schooling. Children with temporary contraindications may be admitted to school under certain conditions, otherwise they may be offered another type of education.

Mandatory vaccination before school and kindergarten: the Ministry of Health explained the necessity

The Ministry of Health reminded about the necessity of vaccinating children before school and explained why it is necessary. Children may have permanent or temporary contraindications to vaccination. This was announced by Deputy Minister of Health Ihor Kuzin during a briefing, UNN reports.

Details

Kuzin commented on the situation when parents do not vaccinate their children and they do not receive certificate No. 063/o, which is necessary for attending school.

Regarding the certificate and, accordingly, children's vaccinations before schooling. Children may have permanent or temporary contraindications to vaccination. In the case of temporary contraindications, by decision of the head of the healthcare institution, such children may be admitted to school if the epidemiological situation allows. If the epidemiological situation is risky, the head of the healthcare institution has the right not to admit such a child to school, this is regulated by the Law of Ukraine on Education and the Law on the Protection of the Population from Infectious Diseases.

- Kuzin said.

He noted that in such a case, the child may be offered to choose another type of education, including home schooling, until the child is vaccinated or the epidemiological situation stabilizes.

In Ukraine, the number of measles cases has increased 20-fold in three months, two children have died15.05.25, 15:45 • 2869 views

Why such restrictions

Kuzin explained the reason for these restrictions.

We understand that in the population there will still be a certain number of children who cannot be vaccinated due to the presence of some concomitant non-infectious diseases, or other conditions that will not allow such children to be vaccinated. On average, the number of such children is 2-3%. An outbreak begins when the number of unvaccinated children is at least more than 5% among the population, or among a class, or among a group in a school. Therefore, due to the fact that there will be 3% of children who cannot be vaccinated, a certain number will have temporary contraindications, a school where the indicators are at 95% is conditionally safe, because we understand that an outbreak will not start there.

- Kuzin explained.

He emphasized that if parents consider vaccinating children unimportant, they are putting themselves and their children at risk.

If the number of children who are not vaccinated increases because they (parents - ed.) have not received enough information, could not find a doctor, or believe that it is not important, they will put themselves and their surroundings, classes (where their child studies - ed.) at risk.

- said Kuzin.

Mandatory vaccinations before the start of the school year. The Public Health Center of Ukraine reminded that for admission to kindergarten or school, a child must undergo a medical examination, during which the doctor confirms the presence of all preventive vaccinations according to the calendar of preventive vaccinations in Ukraine.

Based on the results of the child's medical examination, parents or guardians receive a certificate of form No. 086/o, which is mandatory for submission to educational institutions.

What vaccinations are needed

Before kindergarten or school, a child must be vaccinated according to age against the following infections:

  • hepatitis B;
    • tuberculosis;
      • measles, mumps, rubella;
        • diphtheria, tetanus;
          • whooping cough;
            • polio;
              • Haemophilus influenzae type b.

                Addition

                Kuzin reported that among the infectious diseases most dangerous for children's groups, schools, in particular, are polio, diphtheria, and measles is currently the number 1 threat.

                Anna Murashko

                HealthEducation
                Education
                Child
                Medicinal products
                Ukraine