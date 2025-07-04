Mandatory submission of state statistical reporting is being restored in Ukraine

Starting July 5, the mandatory submission of state statistical reporting will be reinstated in Ukraine. This will allow for the analysis of the state of enterprises, monitoring of the labor market situation, and making informed decisions for the country's recovery. This was reported by the State Statistics Service, writes UNN.

Today, legislative changes were officially published, providing for the resumption of mandatory submission of statistical reporting by respondents subject to state statistical observation. This means that tomorrow — July 5, 2025 — the law comes into force. Amendments to paragraph 1 of the Law of Ukraine "On the Protection of the Interests of Reporting Entities and Other Documents During the Period of Martial Law or State of War" were adopted by the Verkhovna Rada on June 18 and signed by the President of Ukraine on July 3. - the statement says.

This decision brings back to life the systematic collection of statistical data, without which it is impossible to:

assess the real state of enterprises,

monitor the labor market;

understand structural changes in the economy and society;

and most importantly - make effective decisions for the recovery and development of Ukraine.

- said Arsen Makarchuk, head of the State Statistics Service. - said Arsen Makarchuk, head of the State Statistics Service.

It is noted that for respondents who were unable to submit reports during martial law, a three-month transitional period is provided - until October 5, 2025. During this time, reports for past periods can be submitted without penalties.

In the near future, the State Statistics Service will publish:

updated instructions;

clarifications on reporting;

technical support for respondents.

