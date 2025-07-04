Mandatory submission of state statistical reporting is being restored in Ukraine

$41.720.09
49.180.04
ukenru
Ukraine returned military personnel and civilians from Russian captivity: new details
10:45 AM • 962 views
Ukraine returned military personnel and civilians from Russian captivity: new details
10:29 AM • 3591 views
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
Exclusive
05:57 AM • 23673 views
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
July 3, 11:41 PM • 86329 views
US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump
Exclusive
July 3, 02:02 PM • 156474 views
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
Exclusive
July 3, 09:27 AM • 147023 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
July 3, 08:45 AM • 154713 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
Exclusive
July 3, 07:48 AM • 96718 views
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Exclusive
July 3, 06:58 AM • 91252 views
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
Exclusive
July 3, 06:55 AM • 44421 views
Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of a Volyn Oblast Council deputy in a case concerning the illegal transportation of men abroad
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+32°
4.4m/s
37%
750mm
Popular news
Missile attack on Kyiv region: residential and industrial sectors destroyed (video)July 4, 02:01 AM • 23927 views
As a result of Russian shelling of Kyiv, railway infrastructure was damaged - UkrzaliznytsiaJuly 4, 02:54 AM • 10259 views
Over 1100 occupiers and dozens of artillery systems: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published Russia's combat lossesJuly 4, 04:50 AM • 47757 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakup06:59 AM • 47682 views
Attack on Kyiv: residential building at risk of collapse, fire and rescue unit damaged07:42 AM • 7210 views
Publications
"Internal interest": who in ARMA can lobby the company with Russian ties "Alakor City" in the competition for "Gulliver"July 3, 02:09 PM • 128330 views
A package with Santa and a pea can: how defendants in corruption cases hid bribesJuly 3, 01:33 PM • 133825 views
Liverpool confirms death of footballer Diogo Jota: how the football community reactedJuly 3, 01:08 PM • 127376 views
Mandate stronger than law: why Kuzminykh is still a deputy, despite crime and violationsJuly 3, 12:45 PM • 139824 views
Legalization of pornography: what do Kyiv residents think about the initiative - survey (video)July 3, 12:24 PM • 184976 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yurii Ihnat
Pete Hegseth
Andrii Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
White House
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakup06:59 AM • 48322 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 123751 views
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM • 101898 views
Pedro Pascal made his first public appearance after the Rowling controversy and found himself at the center of fan attentionJuly 2, 02:39 PM • 105329 views
"The Bear" series renewed for a fifth seasonJuly 2, 12:56 PM • 108015 views
Actual
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Brent Crude

Mandatory submission of state statistical reporting is being restored in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 590 views

From July 5, 2025, the mandatory submission of state statistical reporting will be restored in Ukraine. This decision will allow assessing the state of enterprises, tracking the labor market, and making effective decisions for the country's recovery.

Mandatory submission of state statistical reporting is being restored in Ukraine

Starting July 5, the mandatory submission of state statistical reporting will be reinstated in Ukraine. This will allow for the analysis of the state of enterprises, monitoring of the labor market situation, and making informed decisions for the country's recovery. This was reported by the State Statistics Service, writes UNN.

Today, legislative changes were officially published, providing for the resumption of mandatory submission of statistical reporting by respondents subject to state statistical observation. This means that tomorrow — July 5, 2025 — the law comes into force. Amendments to paragraph 1 of the Law of Ukraine "On the Protection of the Interests of Reporting Entities and Other Documents During the Period of Martial Law or State of War" were adopted by the Verkhovna Rada on June 18 and signed by the President of Ukraine on July 3.

- the statement says.

This decision brings back to life the systematic collection of statistical data, without which it is impossible to:

  • assess the real state of enterprises,
    • monitor the labor market;
      • understand structural changes in the economy and society;
        • and most importantly - make effective decisions for the recovery and development of Ukraine.

          - said Arsen Makarchuk, head of the State Statistics Service.

          - said Arsen Makarchuk, head of the State Statistics Service.

          It is noted that for respondents who were unable to submit reports during martial law, a three-month transitional period is provided - until October 5, 2025. During this time, reports for past periods can be submitted without penalties.

          In the near future, the State Statistics Service will publish:

          • updated instructions;
            • clarifications on reporting;
              • technical support for respondents.

                Ukraine sees record number of self-employed in five years: where most are concentrated04.07.25, 11:32 • 690 views

                Olga Rozgon

                Olga Rozgon

                EconomyPolitics
                Verkhovna Rada
                Ukraine
                Tesla
                $
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                .
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                S&P 500
                $
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                ,
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                Brent Oil
                $
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                .
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                Gold
                $
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                ,
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                Gas TTF
                $
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                .
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9