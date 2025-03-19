Man with a gun threatened near the CIA building in Virginia: snipers and bomb disposal teams are working on the scene
Kyiv • UNN
A man threatened with a weapon near the CIA headquarters in Virginia. The area is surrounded by police and special services, sappers are working on the scene, there are no reports of casualties.
A large number of police are concentrated near the agency's headquarters. Sappers are also working at the scene. Initial reports mistakenly indicated that the man fired into the air.
UNN reports with reference to the New York Post and Daily Mail.
Police and special services have surrounded the CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia, USA, after a man with a weapon began making threats on the street.
Initially, law enforcement officers reported that a man was shooting, but this was later confirmed as a mistake.
According to police, the suspect allegedly pulled out a gun and pointed it at the building. It was also reported that the man was "having a nervous breakdown"; he "barricaded himself" and "shouted threats".
It was not clear how far the person involved in the incident was from the CIA building. No casualties have been reported yet.
The situation has led to a blockade of the area around the agency. Sappers are currently working at the scene.
The CIA offered employees compensatory dismissals until September 30 as part of the Trump administration's cuts. The reform aims to focus intelligence on priority areas, including China.
