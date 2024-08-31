Man tased at Trump rally in Pennsylvania

Man tries to enter press box at Trump rally A man who wanted to enter the press box during a public meeting of former US President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania was stopped with a stun gun. This is reported by the AR, according to UNN.

Details

The man jumped over the fence and then tried to climb up to the platform where TV reporters were standing and cameras were installed. People in the vicinity tried to film him and were quickly assisted. The man was surrounded by police and sheriff's officers and then tasered with a stun gun.

Shortly thereafter, police handcuffed another man in the audience and took him out of the building, but it is unclear whether this was related to the other man.

