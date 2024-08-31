ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Man tased at Trump rally in Pennsylvania

Man tased at Trump rally in Pennsylvania

At a public meeting of Donald Trump, a man who tried to enter the press box was stopped with a stun gun. Police also detained another man from the audience, but the connection between the incidents is unknown.

Man tries to enter press box at Trump rally A man who wanted to enter the press box during a public meeting of former US President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania was stopped with a stun gun. This is reported by the AR, according to UNN. 

Details

The man jumped over the fence and then tried to climb up to the platform where TV reporters were standing and cameras were installed. People in the vicinity tried to film him and were quickly assisted. The man was surrounded by police and sheriff's officers and then tasered  with a stun gun.

Shortly thereafter, police handcuffed another man in the audience and took him out of the building, but it is unclear whether this was related to the other man.

WSJ poll: Harris leads Trump by 1% before the election29.08.24, 23:40 • 28065 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies

