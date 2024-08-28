Man injured in Kherson region due to detonation of ammunition
Kyiv • UNN
A 35-year-old man was seriously injured while trying to disassemble a dangerous object in the village of Textile. Since the beginning of the year, 6 people have been killed and 22 injured in Kherson region due to violations of mine safety rules.
In Kherson region, a 35-year-old man was injured by a munition detonation. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
On the evening of August 27, a 35-year-old man was injured in the village of Textile, Kherson region, when he tried to disassemble a dangerous object in violation of safety rules. As a result of the explosion, he sustained serious shrapnel wounds to both shins and was immediately hospitalized.
This incident is part of an alarming trend in Kherson region: since the beginning of the year, 6 people have been killed and 22 others injured, including one child, due to violations of mine safety rules.
