Man injured in Kherson region due to detonation of ammunition

In Kherson region, a 35-year-old man was injured by a munition detonation. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

On the evening of August 27, a 35-year-old man was injured in the village of Textile, Kherson region, when he tried to disassemble a dangerous object in violation of safety rules. As a result of the explosion, he sustained serious shrapnel wounds to both shins and was immediately hospitalized.

This incident is part of an alarming trend in Kherson region: since the beginning of the year, 6 people have been killed and 22 others injured, including one child, due to violations of mine safety rules.

Detonation of Russian shells near Balakliya: a large-scale forest fire broke out in Kharkiv region