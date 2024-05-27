Detonation of Russian shells near Balakliya: a large-scale forest fire broke out in Kharkiv region
Kyiv • UNN
A large-scale fire broke out in the Kharkiv region as a result of the detonation of ammunition left behind by Russian troops. At least 7 hectares of coniferous litter are currently on fire. This was stated by the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reports UNN.
Details
It is noted that the abandoned ammunition was triggered as a result of a forest fire caused by Russian shelling.
The fire broke out in the Vysokobirsk forestry, at least 7 hectares of coniferous litter are burning. Residents of nearby settlements are asked to remain calm. Rescuers are working to eliminate the fire
Addendum
Earlier, UNN reported that Balakliya, Kharkiv region heard the sounds of explosions due to a fire and detonation of ammunitionleft by the Russian occupiers in 2022.
Recall
