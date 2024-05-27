Detonation of Russian shells near Balakliya: a large-scale forest fire broke out in Kharkiv region

A large-scale fire broke out in the Kharkiv region as a result of the detonation of ammunition left behind by Russian troops. At least 7 hectares of coniferous litter are currently on fire. This was stated by the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the abandoned ammunition was triggered as a result of a forest fire caused by Russian shelling.

The fire broke out in the Vysokobirsk forestry, at least 7 hectares of coniferous litter are burning. Residents of nearby settlements are asked to remain calm. Rescuers are working to eliminate the fire - RMA said.

Addendum

Earlier, UNN reported that Balakliya, Kharkiv region heard the sounds of explosions due to a fire and detonation of ammunitionleft by the Russian occupiers in 2022.

