Man dies in hospital after drone attack in Kherson region

In Kherson region, a man who suffered from a terrorist drone strike died of injuries. This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.

Details

A 59-year-old resident of Kherson region, who was seriously wounded in an enemy attack on the village of Mykilske on January 1 in the evening, died in hospital.

According to the information, doctors made every effort to save his life, but his injuries were incompatible with life.

Three more people injured in Kherson shelling