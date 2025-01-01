Three more people injured in Kherson shelling

Three more local residents were injured as a result of shelling by Russian troops in Kherson, two of them this morning, the Kherson RMA reported on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Russian troops continue to attack Kherson. At noon, a 70-year-old man was injured by enemy shelling," the statement reads.

As stated, the man has an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to his back. He is currently in hospital.

Also, a 63-year-old man was brought to the hospital who suffered from enemy shelling of Kherson at 10:00. His condition is moderate.

In addition, a 52-year-old woman was admitted to the hospital after sustaining explosive trauma and contusion as a result of yesterday's evening shelling of the city. The Kherson woman is under medical supervision.

A 23-year-old volunteer died in Kherson due to a Russian attack on the first day of the year