A 23-year-old volunteer died in Kherson due to a Russian attack on the first day of the year

A man was killed in Kherson as a result of a morning strike by Russian troops on the first day of 2025, the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, said on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"On the first day of the new year, Russians ended the life of a Kherson resident. As a result of an enemy strike on the Dniprovsky district of Kherson, a man sustained injuries incompatible with life," Prokudin wrote.

According to Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson MVA, the deceased was 23 years old. "Russian terrorists shelled the Dniprovsky district around 10.30. The man was in the building and received injuries incompatible with life," Mrochko wrote on Telegram.

"The deceased guy is a volunteer who was a heroic person and constantly helped us rebuild the community. We will not forgive..." - said Mrochko.

