A 23-year-old volunteer died in Kherson due to a Russian attack on the first day of the year

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 61895 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 151024 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 129345 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 136825 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 135233 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 173279 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111044 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 165728 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104530 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113981 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 132824 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 131833 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 50027 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 101634 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 103846 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 151029 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 173284 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 165731 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 193412 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 182565 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 131833 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 132824 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143548 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 135119 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152258 views
A 23-year-old volunteer died in Kherson due to a Russian attack on the first day of the year

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22558 views

A local resident was killed in the Dniprovsky district of Kherson as a result of a Russian strike. The man sustained life-threatening injuries on the first day of 2024.

A man was killed in Kherson as a result of a morning strike by Russian troops on the first day of 2025, the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, said on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"On the first day of the new year, Russians ended the life of a Kherson resident. As a result of an enemy strike on the Dniprovsky district of Kherson, a man sustained injuries incompatible with life," Prokudin wrote.

According to Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson MVA, the deceased was 23 years old. "Russian terrorists shelled the Dniprovsky district around 10.30. The man was in the building and received injuries incompatible with life," Mrochko wrote on Telegram.

"The deceased guy is a volunteer who was a heroic person and constantly helped us rebuild the community. We will not forgive..." - said Mrochko.

New Russian attack on Kherson: woman injured by enemy artillery strike

Julia Shramko

War
khersonKherson

Contact us about advertising