Malawi joins peace summit communique - Zelensky

Malawi supported the communique of the first Peace Summit held by Ukraine last week. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in an evening video message, Reports UNN.

Details

Another country, Malawi, has joined the peace summit communique. Greater representation of Africa in global efforts for peace is a greater force to put pressure on Russia to stop this criminal aggression – - said the president of Ukraine.

Zelensky stressed that the more countries and leaders there are with Ukraine, the sooner Kiev will return to full force of the UN Charter.

Recall

Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba explained the reasons for the disappearance of signatures under the decision of the Peace Summit. According to him, the first list of signatories contained a number of countries that were undecided at that time.