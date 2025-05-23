Maksym Nelipa is being bid farewell in Kyiv
Kyiv • UNN
Maksym Nelipa, a TV presenter and soldier who died on the front lines defending Ukraine, is being bid farewell in Kyiv. With the beginning of the war, he became the commander of a reconnaissance platoon in the Land Forces.
The farewell ceremony for Ukrainian TV presenter, showman and soldier Maksym Nelipa, who died at the front, has begun in Kyiv, reports UNN correspondent.
Details
The farewell ceremony for Maksym Nelipa began at 10:30 a.m. at the Center for Culture and Arts of KPI in Kyiv.
Relatives, friends and brothers-in-arms came to see him off on his last journey.
All concerned people came to pay tribute to the hero at the ceremony. In particular, famous TV presenters and actors. Several hundred people gathered.
Addition
Ukrainians know Maksym Nelipa as a bright host and talented actor of humorous shows. He started his career with KVN, but he gained real popularity with the projects "Who's There?" on 1+1, "Lose a Million" on ICTV and the morning show "Rise" on Novy Kanal.
In 2017, he joined the Diesel Studio team and became one of the faces of their comedy projects. However, with the beginning of the full-scale war in February 2022, Nelipa's life changed dramatically - in March of the same year, he voluntarily joined the army. In the ranks of the Armed Forces, he became the commander of a reconnaissance platoon in the Ground Forces. And in early 2025, the actor was wounded, underwent surgery and rehabilitation, and then returned to his brothers-in-arms and continued his service.
Reminder
Earlier, UNN wrote that the life of Ukrainian host Maksym Nelipa was cut short on May 12 while performing a combat mission.