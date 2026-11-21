On Saturday, November 21, geomagnetic activity will be fairly weak. This is reported by Meteoagent, according to UNN.

Details

The geomagnetic storm is currently weak, but new periods of heightened geomagnetic activity are possible over the weekend.

What are geomagnetic storms

This is what the phenomenon is called when a significant amount of solar energy is released. It occurs as a result of regular flares and explosions on the Sun.

A geomagnetic storm consists of charged particles (protons and electrons) that move rapidly in different directions, including toward Earth. It negatively affects some people, causing them to experience headaches, fatigue, and stress.

People who feel unwell should maintain their usual sleep schedule, ensure adequate water intake, and manage any existing medical conditions. In the event of pronounced symptoms, they should consult a doctor.

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