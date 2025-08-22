Magadan region of the Russian Federation hit by powerful flood: bridges destroyed, fuel trucks submerged

Magadan Oblast of the Russian Federation was hit by a powerful flood. This is reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.

Details

It is noted that the flood is washing away bridges on federal highways - in particular, it refers to the federal highway R-504 "Kolyma", where even fuel trucks are going under water. Hundreds of people are blocked because the bridges are destroyed.

Meanwhile, local IA "MagadanMedia" reports that "due to the flood, bridges were destroyed from both sides, the passage was closed."

Truck drivers have no choice but to wait for the completion of repair work and the restoration of passage - the message says.

It is indicated that a helicopter delivered food and water to motorists from the government of Magadan Oblast, "no one needed medical assistance."

Recall

In early August, heavy rains covered the coast of Sochi and Tuapse, causing infrastructure damage, including a bridge collapse. The authorities of Krasnodar Krai declared a state of emergency, opening temporary accommodation points for those affected.