Magadan region of the Russian Federation hit by powerful flood: bridges destroyed, fuel trucks submerged

August 21, 02:24 PM • 18201 views
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?
August 21, 12:55 PM • 21020 views
Cabinet's interference in marketing agreements between pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies threatens competition and industry development - American Chamber of Commerce
August 21, 12:13 PM • 26917 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
August 21, 11:27 AM • 16650 views
Svyrydenko: the government is preparing 155 schools for a return to offline learning and promises hot meals for students from grades 1 to 11
August 21, 10:22 AM • 29090 views
The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity will continue working on a platform for Ukrainians abroad
August 21, 07:38 AM • 69360 views
"Flamingo" with a radius of 3000 km: Zelenskyy spoke about the successes of the Ukrainian missile program
August 21, 06:16 AM • 77515 views
546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
August 21, 05:30 AM • 80255 views
US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine
August 20, 03:55 PM • 102206 views
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
August 20, 11:22 AM • 231828 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Toyota uses old batteries to power Mazda car plant - MediaAugust 21, 01:41 PM • 5220 views
Defense Forces cleared 6 settlements of Russians in Pokrovsk direction - SyrskyiAugust 21, 03:09 PM • 4506 views
Russian strike on Mukachevo: number of injured increased to 2305:31 PM • 7152 views
White House ridiculed Russia's idea of becoming one of Ukraine's security guarantors06:10 PM • 8356 views
EU Commissioner questions Putin's real authority amid Lavrov's statements08:25 PM • 6002 views
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?August 21, 02:24 PM • 18198 views
President's order to reduce drug prices remains unfulfilled – expertAugust 21, 10:15 AM • 106035 views
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justiceAugust 20, 12:11 PM • 129661 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Péter Szijjártó
Scott Bessent
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Europe
Donetsk Oblast
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos PhotoAugust 20, 12:51 PM • 73555 views
Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEOAugust 20, 12:45 PM • 67686 views
Star Wars star shared that he considered emigrating due to Trump's re-electionAugust 20, 11:47 AM • 66189 views
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" NameAugust 20, 09:18 AM • 92627 views
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global showAugust 20, 08:11 AM • 106942 views
Magadan region of the Russian Federation hit by powerful flood: bridges destroyed, fuel trucks submerged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 162 views

A powerful flood has engulfed the Magadan region of the Russian Federation, destroying bridges on federal highways, including the R-504 "Kolyma". Hundreds of people are stranded, and even fuel trucks have been submerged.

Magadan region of the Russian Federation hit by powerful flood: bridges destroyed, fuel trucks submerged

Magadan Oblast of the Russian Federation was hit by a powerful flood. This is reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.

Details

It is noted that the flood is washing away bridges on federal highways - in particular, it refers to the federal highway R-504 "Kolyma", where even fuel trucks are going under water. Hundreds of people are blocked because the bridges are destroyed.

Meanwhile, local IA "MagadanMedia" reports that "due to the flood, bridges were destroyed from both sides, the passage was closed."

Truck drivers have no choice but to wait for the completion of repair work and the restoration of passage

- the message says.

It is indicated that a helicopter delivered food and water to motorists from the government of Magadan Oblast, "no one needed medical assistance."

Recall

In early August, heavy rains covered the coast of Sochi and Tuapse, causing infrastructure damage, including a bridge collapse. The authorities of Krasnodar Krai declared a state of emergency, opening temporary accommodation points for those affected.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the WorldEvents