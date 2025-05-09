Macron confirmed his participation in the meeting of the "coalition of the willing" on May 10, but did not specify the format.

French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed to the media that he will join the "coalition of the willing" meeting on May 10 in Kyiv, initiated by Ukraine. However, he refused to specify whether he would come to the Ukrainian capital. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Guardian and BFMTV.

Details

When asked about the statement of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy regarding tomorrow's meeting of the "coalition of the willing", Macron said that it will take place in a hybrid format, where some leaders will join in person, and others - online due to security considerations, and confirmed that he will take part in it.

I will go there at a certain time. For many obvious reasons, such trips are rarely discussed in advance - said the leader of France.

Let us remind you

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced tomorrow, May 10, in Ukraine a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of the willing". The summit will discuss security guarantees and strengthening the security architecture in Europe.