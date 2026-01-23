Lviv implements adaptive sports project for veterans and people with disabilities

$43.170.01
Blocking of traffic by Polish farmers at the border with Ukraine: no traffic blockages currently recorded
08:25 AM • 12735 views
Donbas issue 'key', to be discussed in Abu Dhabi - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
08:04 AM • 39494 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
07:54 AM • 25071 views
Delegations from Ukraine, the USA, and Russia are heading to Abu Dhabi for trilateral talks on the war: what is known
06:55 AM • 26014 views
EU, US, and Ukraine close to a prosperity agreement for post-war Ukraine: von der Leyen named five pillars
06:33 AM • 25175 views
Trump on possible US-Ukraine-Russia summit: meetings are happening, and "we'll see what happens"
January 23, 01:52 AM • 25675 views
What the American delegation and Putin agreed upon in Moscow
January 22, 07:51 PM • 49743 views
Ukraine experienced the most difficult day for its energy system since November 2022, the situation is extremely difficult - Shmyhal
January 22, 06:05 PM • 60477 views
Wanted to break through the border and almost hit a border guard: the driver of the Košice-Svaliava bus left passengers and fled to Slovakia
January 22, 04:54 PM • 41428 views
SBU drones hit the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Russia: estimated damages reach $50 millionVideo
Publications
Exclusives
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
08:04 AM • 39470 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 47048 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 50570 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
Exclusive
January 22, 11:29 AM • 61456 views
Safety of Ukrainian patients: why the decision regarding the medical licenses of the scandalous Odrex has not been published and what role Lyashko plays in thisJanuary 22, 10:28 AM • 52533 views
Lviv implements adaptive sports project for veterans and people with disabilities

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10 views

Lviv implements an adaptive sports project for veterans and people with disabilities. The NGO "Sports Club "Titans-Lviv" received UAH 400,000 for equipment procurement.

Lviv implements adaptive sports project for veterans and people with disabilities

The initiative is one of 20 winning projects of the all-Ukrainian grant competition "Time to Act, Indomitable", aimed at developing adaptive sports spaces in Ukrainian communities, UNN writes.

The projects are implemented with the support of the State Institution "Agency of Mass Sports of Ukraine", the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine within the framework of the President of Ukraine's program "Active Parks", the Fedor Shpyh Foundation and the Charitable Foundation "MHP-Hromadi" within the framework of the program to support military personnel, veterans and their families "MHP поруч" (MHP Nearby).

In Lviv, the project "Together for Recovery: Development of Adaptive Basketball in Halychyna" was presented, implemented by the NGO "Sports Club "Titans-Lviv"". The project envisages the development of adaptive basketball as a tool for physical and psychological recovery of veterans, internally displaced persons, and people with disabilities, as well as the creation of accessible sports infrastructure.

The development of adaptive sports in communities is part of the state policy to create a barrier-free environment. Through such projects, we form a systemic network of accessible sports spaces where veterans and people with disabilities can restore physical fitness and remain socially active. It is important that these initiatives have local support and can work long-term.

- notes Yehor Alekseenko, head of the adaptive sports department of the State Institution "Agency of Mass Sports of Ukraine".

The Charitable Foundation "MHP-Hromadi" emphasizes that supporting adaptive sports is a component of systemic work on veteran reintegration.

The "Time to Act, Indomitable" competition was created as a practical mechanism for the development of adaptive sports in communities. It gives veterans and people with disabilities access to regular training, and communities — sports infrastructure that works on a daily basis. Such projects allow combining physical recovery with social integration at the local level.

- says Oleksandr Pakholuk, director of the Charitable Foundation "MHP-Hromadi".

Within the framework of the competition, the sports club "Titans-Lviv" received a grant of UAH 400,000. The funds were used to purchase specialized equipment — a mobile sports ground for wheelchair basketball and equipment for physical adaptation.

According to Pavlo Kozak, co-founder of the adaptive sports club "Titans-Lviv" and playing coach for wheelchair basketball, the club's work is based on regular training and team interaction without division by status or experience.

Adaptive sports in our club are primarily about regularity and teamwork. We create conditions under which people can systematically train and gradually return to an active lifestyle.

- notes Pavlo Kozak.

Veterans of the Russian-Ukrainian war and people with disabilities join the club's training sessions. Among them is 22-year-old Vladyslav Lozivskyi, who joined the "Titans-Lviv" team in 2025. He is a veteran of the Russian-Ukrainian war from Kryvyi Rih, served as a machine gunner in the 3rd Assault Army Corps, and received a severe injury in April 2024 while performing a combat mission in Luhansk region.

Adaptive basketball gave me the opportunity to move regularly again and be part of a team. Classes help me gradually restore my physical form and maintain rhythm. For me, this is an important part of returning to an active life.

- says veteran Vladyslav Lozivskyi.

During the project presentation in Lviv, an open training session was held, during which the use of equipment purchased with grant funds was demonstrated.

Lilia Podolyak

Society
War in Ukraine
Luhansk Oblast
charity
PrJSC MHP
Ukraine
Kryvyi Rih
Lviv