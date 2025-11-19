Lviv and the region attacked by Russian missiles and drones: energy infrastructure affected

Lviv and the region were attacked by Russian missiles and drones on the night of November 19, an energy facility, a woodworking enterprise, and warehouses were damaged, Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, reported on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Tonight, the occupiers attacked Lviv region with combat drones and cruise missiles. An energy facility was damaged. A woodworking enterprise and a warehouse were also destroyed. A fire is being extinguished at one of the facilities. According to preliminary data, there were no casualties or injuries. - Kozytskyi wrote.

"Explosions occurred in Lviv, Burshtyn. Russia attacked, in particular, energy facilities," said Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, in Telegram.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, the life support systems of the region are operating normally.

