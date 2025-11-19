$42.090.03
Russia attacked energy infrastructure: emergency power outages introduced in several regions
05:06 AM • 17062 views
Trump sent a Pentagon delegation to Kyiv to resume peace talks
03:05 AM • 13208 views
Trump administration secretly developing new plan to end war in Ukraine with Russia - Axios
November 18, 10:19 PM • 25810 views
US State Department approves $105 million sale of Patriot equipment to Ukraine
November 18, 07:06 PM • 47611 views
Spain guaranteed Ukraine one billion euros annually and new air defense and economic aid packages – Zelenskyy
November 18, 06:35 PM • 37785 views
Chernyshov was remanded in custody with a bail of UAH 51.6 million
Exclusive
November 18, 02:29 PM • 44298 views
In Odesa, a woman who was littering was tied to a bench with tape: the police reacted
Exclusive
November 18, 02:10 PM • 60557 views
Bitcoin overheated: fintech expert Olena Sosedka predicted what would happen to the crypto market
November 18, 02:05 PM • 26880 views
Spain allocates €1 billion to Ukraine for American weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine
November 18, 12:54 PM • 26561 views
Long-time collaborators with Russian special services: Tusk stated that Ukrainians committed sabotage on Polish railways
Lviv and the region attacked by Russian missiles and drones: energy infrastructure affected

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1310 views

On the night of November 19, Lviv and the region were attacked by Russian missiles and drones. An energy facility, a woodworking enterprise, and warehouses were damaged, with no casualties.

Lviv and the region attacked by Russian missiles and drones: energy infrastructure affected

Lviv and the region were attacked by Russian missiles and drones on the night of November 19, an energy facility, a woodworking enterprise, and warehouses were damaged, Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, reported on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Tonight, the occupiers attacked Lviv region with combat drones and cruise missiles. An energy facility was damaged. A woodworking enterprise and a warehouse were also destroyed. A fire is being extinguished at one of the facilities. According to preliminary data, there were no casualties or injuries.

- Kozytskyi wrote.

"Explosions occurred in Lviv, Burshtyn. Russia attacked, in particular, energy facilities," said Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, in Telegram.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, the life support systems of the region are operating normally.

Russia attacked Ternopil with missiles and drones: there is destruction of a high-rise building and casualties19.11.25, 08:12 • 1400 views

