Luxembourg will allocate 10 million euros to Ukraine for the restoration of energy infrastructure - Sybiha

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5626 views

Luxembourg will provide Ukraine with 10 million euros to support energy infrastructure in 2025. 1 million euros will also be allocated for psychological support of young people through the Olena Zelenska Foundation.

Luxembourg will allocate 10 million euros to Ukraine for the restoration of energy infrastructure - Sybiha

Luxembourg will provide Ukraine with 10 million euros to support the energy infrastructure. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha during a joint press conference with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel and the Minister of Defense of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg Yuriko Backes, reports the correspondent of UNN.

Details 

"An important practical result of today's meetings, today's visit is the decision of Luxembourg to allocate 10 million euros to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund in 2025. The funds of the energy fund will be directed to critical needs from the purchase of equipment and fuel to the modernization of energy infrastructure," Sybiha said.

In addition, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel mentioned the allocation of funds to the Olena Zelenska Foundation.

And also 1 million euros to the Olena Zelenska Foundation to support a project for young people aged 16 to 21 for psychological support, which is so necessary. This is a trauma, this is a generation of young people who will grow up in the war

- said the minister.

The Minister of Defense of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg Yuriko Backes, in turn, noted that they are constantly in communication with the Ukrainian side in order to provide everything necessary.

Their (Ukraine's - ed.) needs are what we are trying to meet in order to support the military effort. So, Ukraine tells us what it needs, and based on this demand, we try to provide exactly that

- explained Backes.

"For 2025, we have planned the purchase of ammunition, some of which has already been delivered, and some is yet to arrive. With the purchase, of course, of military equipment, it could be tactical vehicles, it could also be drones," the minister added.

Let's remind

Luxembourg became the 17th partner country to join the Drone Coalition initiative, created in February 2024.

Grand Duke of Luxembourg is going to abdicate in favor of his son: date announced25.12.24, 15:01 • 16146 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarPolitics
Andrii Sybiha
Luxembourg
Ukraine
