lukashenko is secretly building a luxury residence near sochi - media

Near Sochi in the south of Russia, a private company linked to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is building a huge residence . This is stated in an investigation by Belsat journalists, UNN reports.

The residence is being built on a 97,248-square-meter plot in the village of Krasnaya Polyana, an elite Russian ski resort.

It promises to be luxurious - walls made of monolithic reinforced concrete, gilded door handles, swimming pools, kitchens, restaurants, a personal office and heavily armed guards - investigators say.

The main building will house a cloakroom, a banquet hall, separate kitchens for cold and hot dishes, a dining room, a living room, a bathroom (adapted for people with limited mobility), a cinema, and an office.

On the underground floor, there is a swimming pool, Russian and Turkish baths, a massage room, a fitness room, a security service room, a laundry room, a server room and even a ski room.

The residence also includes a four-room hotel with a total area of 348 square meters and a 74-meter-long dining room for 24 people. In addition, there is a restaurant complex on the territory, which is larger than the hotel.

In addition, the project provides for three VIP cottages near the main building - 730 square meters each, equipped with swimming pools. One of them is adapted for people with limited mobility.

The investigators had at their disposal not only the contract for the sale of the land, but also Lukashenka's secret orders, which alienated the land from Belarusian ownership to private companies and started the construction of the Chervona Polyana residential complex.

Journalists found out that the owner of the land is a company affiliated with Alexander Lukashenko, and that it is managed by his closest associates, who held senior government positions in the Presidential Administration of Belarus, and the construction of the new residence is being carried out by his closest associates.

It is noted that Lukashenko's secret order on the alienation of land also mentions the amount of the sale - 970 million Russian rubles. This is the cadastral value of the land (which is almost always much lower than the market value).

During his visit to Grodno, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that Minsk does not want to threaten other countries, but his country is preparing for war.