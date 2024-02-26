This Sunday, February 25, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that he would run for re-election next year. This was reported by Le Figaro, according to UNN .

Details

Tell them all I'm going to run" in 2025 Lukashenko said after voting in the parliamentary elections.

Addendum Addendum

On Sunday, February 25, parliamentary elections were held in Belarus.

The United States condemned the "sham parliamentary elections."

It is impossible to hold free and fair voting in an atmosphere of fear and with more than 1400 political prisoners said State Department spokesman Matthew Miller.

Lukashenko announces the alleged detention of saboteurs on the Ukrainian border