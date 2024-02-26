Lukashenko announces he will run again in 2025
Kyiv • UNN
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has announced that he will run for a second term in 2025 after voting in the February 25 parliamentary elections.
This Sunday, February 25, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that he would run for re-election next year. This was reported by Le Figaro, according to UNN .
Details
Tell them all I'm going to run" in 2025
Addendum Addendum
On Sunday, February 25, parliamentary elections were held in Belarus.
The United States condemned the "sham parliamentary elections."
It is impossible to hold free and fair voting in an atmosphere of fear and with more than 1400 political prisoners
