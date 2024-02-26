$41.340.03
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
2m/s
46%
Lukashenko announces he will run again in 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26912 views

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has announced that he will run for a second term in 2025 after voting in the February 25 parliamentary elections.

Lukashenko announces he will run again in 2025

This Sunday, February 25, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that he would run for re-election next year. This was reported by Le Figaro, according to UNN .

Details

Tell them all I'm going to run" in 2025

Lukashenko said after voting in the parliamentary elections.

Addendum Addendum

On Sunday, February 25, parliamentary elections were held in Belarus.

The United States condemned the "sham parliamentary elections."  

It is impossible to hold free and fair voting in an atmosphere of fear and with more than 1400 political prisoners

said State Department spokesman Matthew Miller.

Lukashenko announces the alleged detention of saboteurs on the Ukrainian border16.02.24, 13:54 • 27264 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsElections 2014
United States Department of State
United States
