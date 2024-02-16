Lukashenko announces the alleged detention of saboteurs on the Ukrainian border

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko has announced the alleged detention of saboteurs on the Ukrainian border who were transporting explosives to commit sabotage primarily in Russia and Belarus. Lukashenka said this during his participation in the general meeting of the Belarusian Republican Union of Consumer Societies, UNN reports citing the dictator's website.

Details

"Only today we detained several saboteurs on the Ukrainian border. Some Ukrainian citizens were using drones to crawl across the swamps to our border, smuggling explosives to carry out sabotage, primarily in Russia and Belarus. The counter-terrorist operation has just ended, and you haven't even noticed. And that's fine. It is not your business. You have to work calmly, do your job. The Chekist military operation has just ended. All the saboteurs have been detained. And among them are Belarusians," Lukashenko said.

According to the Belarusian dictator, such cases are not uncommon, and such detentions occur "two or three times a week.

Recall

On February 15, a counter-terrorism operation was introduced in the Lelchitsa district of the Gomel region in Belarus, near the border with Ukraine, for unknown reasons.

