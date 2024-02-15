Demchenko: No signs of creation of strike groups of Russian troops on the territory of Belarus

There are no signs of the creation of strike groups of Russian troops on the territory of Belarus. This was reported by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andrey Demchenko, to UNN.

Details

When asked whether there are signs of the creation of strike groups of Russian troops or a sufficient number of Russian forces to invade Ukraine on the territory of Belarus, Demchenko replied: "No".

Addendum

In early February, Demchenko noted that Russia currently does not have sufficient forces on the territory of Belarus to invade Ukraine. At the same time, the Ukrainian side is constantly increasing its capabilities to detect changes in the situation, including the installation of video surveillance cameras .

A counterterrorism operation has been introduced in the Lelchitsa district of the Gomel region of Belarus.

Commenting on this, Demchenko noted that border guards do not observe any significant activity on the border with Belarus due to the introduction of the counterterrorism operation in the Lelchytsia district of Belarus.