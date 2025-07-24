Lukashenka and more than 250 other individuals received an indefinite entry ban to Estonia

The Estonian government has decided to make sanctions against Belarus indefinite, extending the entry ban for key representatives of the Belarusian regime into the country. This was reported by ERR, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that the initiative was put forward by Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, emphasizing that the human rights situation in Belarus remains unchanged, and Minsk's support for Russian aggression against Ukraine only strengthens the need for pressure.

"For almost five years since the introduction of sanctions, no positive changes have occurred in Belarus. We cannot turn a blind eye to repression, so sanctions must be maintained indefinitely," Tsahkna said.

The list of sanctioned individuals includes 273 people, including high-ranking officials, judges, security forces, propagandists, and those close to Alexander Lukashenka. This includes Lukashenka himself, whom neither Estonia nor a number of other EU countries consider a legitimate head of state.

The sanctions were first introduced by Estonia in 2020 amid large-scale protests after the presidential elections in Belarus. Previously, they were extended several times and were temporary.

Russian citizen sentenced in Estonia for spying for FSB and violating sanctions