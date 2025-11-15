$42.060.00
Lubynets reported on the probable execution of Ukrainian soldiers by Russian military personnel

Kyiv • UNN

 • 698 views

Dmytro Lubynets, the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, announced the probable execution of two Ukrainian servicemen by Russian occupiers on the outskirts of Zatyššya. He sent official letters to the ICRC and the UN, calling on the international community for an immediate reaction.

Lubynets reported on the probable execution of Ukrainian soldiers by Russian military personnel

Russian occupiers probably shot two Ukrainian servicemen. This was stated by Dmytro Lubinets, the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights, writes UNN.

It became known from social networks that the enemy probably shot two Ukrainian servicemen on the outskirts of Zatyshshia

- he wrote on Telegram.

The Ombudsman noted that this is another conscious step by Russia, aimed at intimidation and demonstrative disregard for the norms of international humanitarian law. According to him, such killings are not isolated cases, they "form a systemic nature of the criminal behavior of the aggressor state."

Lubinets reminded that the killing of prisoners of war is a gross violation of international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions, which is classified as a grave international crime. 

"I have already sent official letters to the ICRC and the UN. The international community must immediately respond to such systemic gross violations by Russia," he wrote, adding that if anyone witnessed or has any information regarding the violation of the rights of Ukrainian citizens, the executions of Ukrainian servicemen, it is necessary to immediately report this to the "hotline" of the Ombudsman of Ukraine at 0800501720 and to law enforcement agencies. 

Such information will contribute to the documentation of war crimes, ensuring a legal response and bringing the perpetrators to justice in accordance with the norms of international and national law.

Recall

In early November, the Office of the Prosecutor General submitted to the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine materials regarding 190,000 Russian war crimes. More than 5,100 drone attacks against civilians have been recorded in 9 months, which is twice as many as in the entire year 2024.

Olga Rozgon

