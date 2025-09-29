Lost amid a sharp cold snap: rescuers helped tourists who strayed from the path on Hoverla

Weather deterioration has been recorded in the Carpathians, affecting tourists' journeys and disorienting them. To provide assistance and rescue, specialists promptly established coordinates and contact with the victims. This is reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

The change in weather and snow in the Carpathians is already creating consequences for hikers attempting to "conquer" Hoverla. On the morning of September 28, rescuers from Prykarpattia set out to help a female tourist and her son, born in 2010, who got lost while hiking Hoverla. The woman and the teenager were unable to continue moving on their own, but contact was soon established with them. Rescuers determined the victims' coordinates.

In connection with the incident, the State Emergency Service reminds people to be attentive and careful before going into the mountains.

You must:

check the weather forecast;

do not go on difficult routes alone;

a charged phone, warm clothes, and a supply of food are mandatory items to have with you;

it is also important to register your route - they recommend downloading the mobile application "Mountain Rescue".

