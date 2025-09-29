Lost amid a sharp cold snap: rescuers helped tourists who strayed from the path on Hoverla

$41.480.01
Exclusive
02:44 PM • 15460 views
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
01:55 PM • 17916 views
Six-day blackout at ZNPP: State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate warns of serious threats to nuclear and radiation safety
Exclusive
12:39 PM • 26561 views
Acute stress reaction: what it is, signs, and ways to cope
11:33 AM • 31423 views
Magnetic storms in October 2025: when to expect and how to prepare
September 29, 10:00 AM • 19846 views
EU plans to restrict movement of Russian diplomats in Europe due to threat of subversive activities
September 29, 07:20 AM • 21640 views
Dobropillia Counteroffensive: Syrskyi reports some enemy units encircled, 175 sq km of territory liberated
September 29, 06:17 AM • 14111 views
Gold sets historic record at $3800 per ounce: what's the reason?
September 29, 05:05 AM • 28995 views
Trump allowed Ukraine to launch long-range strikes on Russian territory - Kellogg
Exclusive
September 28, 08:59 AM • 48886 views
New opportunities and caution in plans: astro-forecast for all zodiac signs from September 29 to October 5Photo
Exclusive
September 28, 08:33 AM • 70236 views
Theft of children's tights: thieves broke through a tunnel and cut a wall
Raiding instead of justice: the story of NABU's decade-long persecution of businessman FedorychevSeptember 29, 10:08 AM • 27253 views
Comparing drug prices: how affordable generics are displacing branded drugsPhotoSeptember 29, 10:29 AM • 28426 views
Victoria Beckham hints at Spice Girls reunion at Oasis concert - Daily MailPhotoSeptember 29, 10:42 AM • 21377 views
Russia wants to connect ZNPP to its energy system despite risks of nuclear incident – Sybiha11:40 AM • 12131 views
What kind of winter to expect this year: forecasts
Exclusive
02:40 PM • 17506 views
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
Exclusive
02:44 PM • 15467 views
What kind of winter to expect this year: forecasts
Exclusive
02:40 PM • 17529 views
Acute stress reaction: what it is, signs, and ways to cope
Exclusive
12:39 PM • 26564 views
Magnetic storms in October 2025: when to expect and how to prepare11:33 AM • 31426 views
Comparing drug prices: how affordable generics are displacing branded drugsPhotoSeptember 29, 10:29 AM • 28438 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Viktor Orbán
Boris Pistorius
Jan Lipavský
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Poland
Denmark
The hardest decision in life: famous racer Hamilton shared sad news about his dog RoscoeVideo03:05 PM • 4380 views
Trump threatened 100% tariffs on foreign films01:59 PM • 7886 views
Victoria Beckham hints at Spice Girls reunion at Oasis concert - Daily MailPhotoSeptember 29, 10:42 AM • 21383 views
Bad Bunny to headline Super Bowl 2026 halftime showSeptember 29, 07:05 AM • 34258 views
US police detain boxer Terence Crawford on his birthday: what is knownPhotoVideoSeptember 29, 01:17 AM • 31143 views
The Guardian
MIM-104 Patriot
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Pantsir missile system
Saab JAS 39 Gripen

Lost amid a sharp cold snap: rescuers helped tourists who strayed from the path on Hoverla

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1304 views

On September 28, a woman and her son, born in 2010, got lost on Hoverla. Rescuers from Prykarpattia located them and provided assistance.

Lost amid a sharp cold snap: rescuers helped tourists who strayed from the path on Hoverla

Weather deterioration has been recorded in the Carpathians, affecting tourists' journeys and disorienting them. To provide assistance and rescue, specialists promptly established coordinates and contact with the victims. This is reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

The change in weather and snow in the Carpathians is already creating consequences for hikers attempting to "conquer" Hoverla. On the morning of September 28, rescuers from Prykarpattia set out to help a female tourist and her son, born in 2010, who got lost while hiking Hoverla. The woman and the teenager were unable to continue moving on their own, but contact was soon established with them. Rescuers determined the victims' coordinates.

In connection with the incident, the State Emergency Service reminds people to be attentive and careful before going into the mountains.

You must:

  • check the weather forecast;
    • do not go on difficult routes alone;
      • a charged phone, warm clothes, and a supply of food are mandatory items to have with you;
        • it is also important to register your route - they recommend downloading the mobile application "Mountain Rescue".

          Recall

          Ihor Telezhnikov

          SocietyWeather and environment
          Ukrhydrometcenter
          Snow in Ukraine
          State Emergency Service of Ukraine