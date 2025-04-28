$41.750.06
A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5
Exclusive
05:58 AM • 41000 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5

April 27, 07:17 PM • 42429 views

Ukraine and the United States have agreed on an important point of the agreement on mineral resources: details from Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 27, 04:20 PM • 47488 views

About 40-45 Ukrainian athletes will be able to win Olympic licenses for the right to participate in the Winter Olympic Games - NOC

Exclusive
April 27, 05:03 AM • 75729 views

Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone

April 26, 02:39 PM • 126324 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 11:58 AM • 104189 views

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

April 26, 11:19 AM • 74184 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM • 151971 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 68750 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 53561 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5
Long-awaited warmth returns to Ukraine: weather forecast for April 29

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4480 views

On April 29, dry and sunny weather will prevail in Ukraine, the air temperature during the day will warm up to +15…+19 °C. Light rain is possible only in the Chernihiv and Sumy regions.

Long-awaited warmth returns to Ukraine: weather forecast for April 29

Dry and sunny weather is expected in Ukraine on Tuesday, April 29. Light rain is possible in the Chernihiv and Sumy regions, reported weather forecaster Natalia Didenko, writes UNN.

Details

Tomorrow, Ukraine will belong to a large area of high atmospheric pressure, which occupies a significant part of Europe. Map. Therefore, on April 29, dry weather with sunshine will prevail

- Didenko reported.

According to Didenko, only in the evening will an atmospheric front from the northeast cause light rain in the Chernihiv and Sumy regions. The air temperature next night is expected to be +2…+8 °C. Frosts are possible in the Left Bank of Ukraine.

On Tuesday, it will get noticeably warmer during the day. The air temperature will fluctuate between +15…+19 °C.

"The wind is westerly, north-westerly, in the north, west and in the central part it is sometimes gusty, strong", - Didenko noted.

Weather in Kyiv

No precipitation is expected in Kyiv on April 29. At night +4…+6 °C. During the day, the air will warm up to +18 °C.

"Frosts will recede during the week, it will become warmer during the day, but there will be no recent +27 yet. We will monitor the rains together", - Didenko noted.

Addendum

The Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center reported that Ukraine is expecting slight cloudiness on Monday, April 28. No precipitation is expected.

"The temperature during the day is 10-15 °C above zero, in Zakarpattia and Precarpathia 14-19°, in the east and northeast of the country 7-12 °C", the report says.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

Weather and environment
Ukraine
Chernihiv
Sums
Kyiv
