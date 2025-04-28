Long-awaited warmth returns to Ukraine: weather forecast for April 29

Dry and sunny weather is expected in Ukraine on Tuesday, April 29. Light rain is possible in the Chernihiv and Sumy regions, reported weather forecaster Natalia Didenko, writes UNN.

Details

Tomorrow, Ukraine will belong to a large area of high atmospheric pressure, which occupies a significant part of Europe. Map. Therefore, on April 29, dry weather with sunshine will prevail - Didenko reported.

According to Didenko, only in the evening will an atmospheric front from the northeast cause light rain in the Chernihiv and Sumy regions. The air temperature next night is expected to be +2…+8 °C. Frosts are possible in the Left Bank of Ukraine.

On Tuesday, it will get noticeably warmer during the day. The air temperature will fluctuate between +15…+19 °C.

"The wind is westerly, north-westerly, in the north, west and in the central part it is sometimes gusty, strong", - Didenko noted.

Weather in Kyiv

No precipitation is expected in Kyiv on April 29. At night +4…+6 °C. During the day, the air will warm up to +18 °C.

"Frosts will recede during the week, it will become warmer during the day, but there will be no recent +27 yet. We will monitor the rains together", - Didenko noted.

Addendum

The Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center reported that Ukraine is expecting slight cloudiness on Monday, April 28. No precipitation is expected.

"The temperature during the day is 10-15 °C above zero, in Zakarpattia and Precarpathia 14-19°, in the east and northeast of the country 7-12 °C", the report says.