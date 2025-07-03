“Liverpool” will forever retire number 20 for Diogo Jota

$41.810.01
49.130.28
ukenru
Tomorrow or in the coming days: Zelenskyy confirmed conversation with Trump
03:32 PM • 18609 views
Tomorrow or in the coming days: Zelenskyy confirmed conversation with Trump
Exclusive
July 3, 02:02 PM • 62419 views
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
July 3, 01:42 PM • 58669 views
Zelenskyy on the document signed with the USA: we expect a large number of "Shaheds" to be shot down
Exclusive
July 3, 12:41 PM • 59249 views
Over 250 civilians have died in Kyiv since the start of the full-scale invasion
Exclusive
July 3, 09:27 AM • 77590 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
July 3, 08:45 AM • 98733 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
Exclusive
July 3, 07:48 AM • 64706 views
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Exclusive
July 3, 06:58 AM • 63813 views
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
Exclusive
July 3, 06:55 AM • 41230 views
Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of a Volyn Oblast Council deputy in a case concerning the illegal transportation of men abroad
Exclusive
July 3, 06:19 AM • 29819 views
Sun allergy: doctor spoke about symptoms and causes
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
1.4m/s
67%
752mm
Popular news
Legalization of pornography: what do Kyiv residents think about the initiative - survey (video)July 3, 12:24 PM • 114424 views
Mandate stronger than law: why Kuzminykh is still a deputy, despite crime and violationsJuly 3, 12:45 PM • 67978 views
Liverpool confirms death of footballer Diogo Jota: how the football community reactedJuly 3, 01:08 PM • 53877 views
A package with Santa and a pea can: how defendants in corruption cases hid bribesJuly 3, 01:33 PM • 56362 views
"Internal interest": who in ARMA can lobby the company with Russian ties "Alakor City" in the competition for "Gulliver"July 3, 02:09 PM • 48890 views
Publications
"Internal interest": who in ARMA can lobby the company with Russian ties "Alakor City" in the competition for "Gulliver"July 3, 02:09 PM • 48977 views
A package with Santa and a pea can: how defendants in corruption cases hid bribesJuly 3, 01:33 PM • 56450 views
Liverpool confirms death of footballer Diogo Jota: how the football community reactedJuly 3, 01:08 PM • 53964 views
Mandate stronger than law: why Kuzminykh is still a deputy, despite crime and violationsJuly 3, 12:45 PM • 68064 views
Legalization of pornography: what do Kyiv residents think about the initiative - survey (video)July 3, 12:24 PM • 114513 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Denis Shmyhal
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Masoud Pezeshkian
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Chernihiv Oblast
Qatar
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 86398 views
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM • 67952 views
Pedro Pascal made his first public appearance after the Rowling controversy and found himself at the center of fan attentionJuly 2, 02:39 PM • 74062 views
"The Bear" series renewed for a fifth seasonJuly 2, 12:56 PM • 79496 views
Villa of legendary couturier Lagerfeld near Paris sold for 4.7 million eurosJuly 2, 07:53 AM • 132954 views
Actual
Shahed-136
YouTube
Bild
MIM-104 Patriot
M270 (MLRS)

“Liverpool” will forever retire number 20 for Diogo Jota

Kyiv • UNN

 • 677 views

Football club "Liverpool" will forever retire the number 20 for Portuguese winger Diogo Jota, who tragically died in a car accident. Jota, who joined the club in 2020, played 182 matches, scored 65 goals, and provided 26 assists.

“Liverpool” will forever retire number 20 for Diogo Jota

English "Liverpool" will retire the number 20 jersey in honor of winger Diogo Jota, who died today in a car accident. Thus, no Liverpool player will be able to wear the number Jota played under. This was stated in the club's announcement, as reported by UNN.

The Portuguese forward, who tragically died in a road accident at the age of 28, was a true leader of the "Reds," appearing exactly when his team needed his finishing touch. He arrived at Anfield in September 2020, strengthening the attacking ranks of the new Premier League champions, having moved from Wolverhampton Wanderers. (...) Capable of playing in all attacking positions, his work rate and agility allowed him to outmaneuver defenders in various ways, and these talents were successfully transferred to a permanent place in the Premier League."

- the club's statement reads.

The club noted that Jota was vital to Liverpool's triumphs: a brilliant episode against Leicester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals, a brace in the semi-final against Arsenal that decided the tie, and a victory in the FA Cup final against Nottingham Forest, where he became an FA Cup winner.

Composed on the field — just recall his 94th-minute goal in the crucial match against Tottenham Hotspur in April 2023 — and a respected and beloved teammate off it. (...) The number 20 will rightfully be immortalized for his contribution to Liverpool's victory in the 2024-25 season — the 20th in the club's history — with his signature shimmy and shot in front of the Kop, which sealed the victory in April's Merseyside derby, marking the last goal of his life.

- the club added.

The footballer himself said after the season ended: "To finish this season with a title I've been striving for many years, in the best league in the world, where I dreamed of playing since childhood, is a moment I will cherish forever."

Addition

English "Liverpool" confirmed the death of their winger Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva in a car accident.

Jota joined Liverpool in 2020, where he played 182 matches, scored 65 goals, and provided 26 assists.

Jota scored his last goal for the "Merseysiders" in April in the derby against Vitaliy Mykolenko's Everton, which turned out to be the only goal in that match.

Liverpool confirms death of footballer Diogo Jota: how the football community reacted03.07.25, 16:08 • 53957 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9