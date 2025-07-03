English "Liverpool" will retire the number 20 jersey in honor of winger Diogo Jota, who died today in a car accident. Thus, no Liverpool player will be able to wear the number Jota played under. This was stated in the club's announcement, as reported by UNN.

The Portuguese forward, who tragically died in a road accident at the age of 28, was a true leader of the "Reds," appearing exactly when his team needed his finishing touch. He arrived at Anfield in September 2020, strengthening the attacking ranks of the new Premier League champions, having moved from Wolverhampton Wanderers. (...) Capable of playing in all attacking positions, his work rate and agility allowed him to outmaneuver defenders in various ways, and these talents were successfully transferred to a permanent place in the Premier League." - the club's statement reads.

The club noted that Jota was vital to Liverpool's triumphs: a brilliant episode against Leicester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals, a brace in the semi-final against Arsenal that decided the tie, and a victory in the FA Cup final against Nottingham Forest, where he became an FA Cup winner.

Composed on the field — just recall his 94th-minute goal in the crucial match against Tottenham Hotspur in April 2023 — and a respected and beloved teammate off it. (...) The number 20 will rightfully be immortalized for his contribution to Liverpool's victory in the 2024-25 season — the 20th in the club's history — with his signature shimmy and shot in front of the Kop, which sealed the victory in April's Merseyside derby, marking the last goal of his life. - the club added.

The footballer himself said after the season ended: "To finish this season with a title I've been striving for many years, in the best league in the world, where I dreamed of playing since childhood, is a moment I will cherish forever."

Jota joined Liverpool in 2020, where he played 182 matches, scored 65 goals, and provided 26 assists.

Jota scored his last goal for the "Merseysiders" in April in the derby against Vitaliy Mykolenko's Everton, which turned out to be the only goal in that match.

