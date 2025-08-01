$41.710.05
"Liverpool" offered 110 million pounds for Isak, but "Newcastle" expects a record transfer

Kyiv • UNN

 • 984 views

"Newcastle" rejected "Liverpool's" offer for Alexander Isak, valuing the player at 150 million pounds sterling. The Swedish striker, who has three years left on his contract, did not participate in the pre-season tour due to a hip injury.

"Liverpool" offered 110 million pounds for Isak, but "Newcastle" expects a record transfer

"Newcastle United" rejected "Liverpool's" offer for striker Alexander Isak, as the offer was significantly less than the asking price.

Reported by UNN with reference to Onefootball and The Guardian.

Details

"Liverpool" apparently will not make a repeat offer to acquire Swedish striker Alexander Isak, as "Newcastle United" rejected an offer of 110 million pounds sterling. 

"Newcastle" values its valuable asset at 150 million pounds sterling, which is a record amount for British transfers.

It should be noted that the Swedish player wanted to move to Merseyside, but Isak still has three years left on his contract with the "Magpies".

It is also currently known about the player's injury - Isak did not participate in the pre-season tour of Asia with the team due to hip problems.

For reference

Alexander Isak is a Swedish footballer, a striker for the Swedish national team. The athlete moved to "Newcastle" from "Real Sociedad" in 2022 for 60 million pounds sterling, scoring 23 goals for the "Magpies".

He is still our player and has a contract with us. We have some control over his future. I would like to believe that we still have all the opportunities

- said Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe this week.

According to media reports, the "Magpies" have not yet signed a contract with striker Callum Wilson. "Newcastle" has also approached several forwards, including Liam Delap, João Pedro, and Bryan Mbeumo. The club continues negotiations regarding Yoane Wissa.

Recall

UNN reported that one of Europe's most talented young attacking footballers, Hugo Ekitike, moved from Eintracht Frankfurt to Liverpool for 79 million pounds sterling (91.5 million euros).

Ihor Telezhnikov

SportsNews of the World
The Guardian