"Little Green Men": Estonia closes passage through "Saatse Boot" after observing activity of Russian armed groups

On Friday evening, October 11, the Estonian Police and Border Guard Board temporarily closed the passage through the so-called "Saatse Boot" on the country's eastern border after border guards noticed the movement of a larger-than-usual detachment on the Russian side. This was reported by ERR, informs UNN.

Details

The department also released a video showing seven armed men standing on the road. According to law enforcement officers, the closure of the road, which partially passes through the territory of the Pskov region of the Russian Federation, was done to prevent possible provocations and incidents, as well as to ensure the safety of Estonian residents.

On Friday, October 10, our patrols noted throughout the day that there was significantly more activity than usual on the Russian side in the Saatse area. We saw the movement of various armed groups on the border and in its immediate vicinity. By their uniforms, it was clear that these were not border guards. - said Meelis Saarepuu, head of the border bureau of the Southern Prefecture.

According to him, the Estonian border service sent a request to the Russian side regarding these atypical movements. In response, Russia replied that "nothing is happening there, these are absolutely routine measures."

For reference

The Saatse Boot is a section of Russian territory that cuts into Võru County. A nearly kilometer-long section of road runs through it, which is used to avoid detours. Until 1944, this territory belonged to Estonia.

Recall

According to Reuters, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania are developing contingency plans that include the evacuation of hundreds of thousands of people in the event of a Russian military buildup or attack. This is a response to Russia's huge military spending and its invasion of Ukraine.

