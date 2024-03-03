Lithuanian Defense Minister to discuss support for Ukraine with Pentagon chief

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 15575 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 48938 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 39382 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 203838 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 184854 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 174734 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 220309 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249066 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154877 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371575 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.3m/s
34%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 165129 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 58666 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 77340 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 40001 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 32143 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 11826 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 48938 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 203838 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 166234 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 184854 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 10206 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 19405 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 20051 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 32881 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 40747 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Lithuanian Defense Minister to discuss support for Ukraine with Pentagon chief

Kyiv • UNN

 • 117781 views

Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anušauskas will discuss further support for Ukraine with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin during his visit to Washington, D.C., March 3-6.

Lithuanian Defense Minister to discuss support for Ukraine with Pentagon chief

Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anušauskas will discuss support for Ukraine with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin during his visit to Washington on March 3-6.  This was reported by the press service of the Lithuanian Defense Ministry, according to UNN

Details

Anusauskas and Austin are scheduled to discuss bilateral defense cooperation, including the presence of U.S. troops in Lithuania and the purchase of weapons from the United States. 

They will also discuss support for Ukraine, NATO's agenda and the NATO Summit to be held in Washington this summer. 

Addendum 

The General Prosecutor's Office of Lithuania stated that their investigators had talked to more than 5,000 Ukrainians as part of the investigation of Russian war crimes, and 130 were recognized as victims. 

On February 9, Lithuania handed over another military aid package -  to Ukraine, including equipment necessary for the winter season and tens of thousands of sets of warm clothing.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Politics
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$35.93
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90