Lithuanian Defense Minister to discuss support for Ukraine with Pentagon chief

Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anušauskas will discuss support for Ukraine with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin during his visit to Washington on March 3-6. This was reported by the press service of the Lithuanian Defense Ministry, according to UNN.

Details

Anusauskas and Austin are scheduled to discuss bilateral defense cooperation, including the presence of U.S. troops in Lithuania and the purchase of weapons from the United States.

They will also discuss support for Ukraine, NATO's agenda and the NATO Summit to be held in Washington this summer.

Addendum

The General Prosecutor's Office of Lithuania stated that their investigators had talked to more than 5,000 Ukrainians as part of the investigation of Russian war crimes, and 130 were recognized as victims.

On February 9, Lithuania handed over another military aid package - to Ukraine, including equipment necessary for the winter season and tens of thousands of sets of warm clothing.