Exclusive
03:19 PM • 702 views
Women should no longer be silent: Deputy Prosecutor General on sexual harassment
Exclusive
03:06 PM • 2236 views
Chernihiv region without electricity: which communities suffer the most
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 11475 views
"Emigration dream." Why offers to move to remote villages abroad for 20-30 thousand euros are not as attractive as they seem at first glance
Exclusive
01:53 PM • 13787 views
Blackout in Chernihiv: how the city copes without electricity, water, and stable voltage
01:15 PM • 10711 views
Russian drone damaged the training infrastructure of FC Metalist 1925 sports academyPhoto
01:10 PM • 11057 views
Slovakia lifts veto: EU summit expected to approve 19th package of sanctions against Russia
12:56 PM • 9920 views
All regions with emergency shutdowns are being switched to outage schedules from 4 PM - Ukrenergo
12:50 PM • 8766 views
Suspicion of sexual assault against female students: court arrests scandalous director Bilous
09:47 AM • 16065 views
16 out of 28 Russian missiles and 333 out of 405 drones neutralized over Ukraine: details from the Air Force
October 22, 09:23 AM • 17234 views
"Russia's spit in the face of everyone who insists on a peaceful solution": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian drone attack on a kindergarten in KharkivPhoto
Lithuania terminated agreement with Russia on mutual travel of citizens

Kyiv • UNN

 • 524 views

Lithuania denounced the agreement with Russia on mutual travel of citizens, concluded in 2002, due to Russia's aggression against Ukraine and the irrelevance of the agreement. Its operation was suspended after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Lithuania terminated agreement with Russia on mutual travel of citizens

On Wednesday, October 22, Lithuania denounced the agreement with Russia on mutual travel of citizens, which was concluded in Moscow in 2002. This was reported by LRT, writes UNN.

Details

As noted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, this decision was made taking into account Russia's ongoing aggression against Ukraine, and also because in practice the agreement "is not applied and is irrelevant."

The agreement was concluded to simplify the procedure for travel of citizens of Lithuania and Russia, to establish the procedure for entry, exit, transit and temporary stay of citizens of one country on the territory of another country, as well as the necessary documents.

The application of the agreement actually lost its relevance in June 2007, when the agreement on simplifying the procedure for issuing visas to citizens of the European Union and Russia came into force, as well as with Lithuania's entry into the Schengen area.

The Lithuanian Foreign Ministry added that the agreement was suspended after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. At that time, when considering applications for Schengen visas from Russian citizens, the general rules of the European Parliament and Council Regulation of 2009 began to be applied.

Recall

In September, the Lithuanian operator Litgrid completely dismantled sections of cross-border power lines connecting Lithuania with the Kaliningrad region of the Russian Federation. This means the final disconnection from the Russian network and strengthening integration into the continental electricity system of Europe.

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
War in Ukraine
European Union
Lithuania
Ukraine