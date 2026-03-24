In Lithuania, concerts of two well-known foreign performers were canceled after a resonance around their statements and creative decisions, which caused criticism due to possible sympathies for Russia, UNN reports with reference to lRT.

Details

The source reports on German musician Dieter Bohlen, one of the founders of the legendary pop duo "Modern Talking". The artist, together with the "Blue System" project, planned to perform in Klaipeda and Kaunas in November, but both events disappeared from posters and ticket sales systems. Representatives of the venues confirmed that the events would not take place after consultations with the organizers.

According to media reports, the decision may be related to criticism of the musician for his previous statements regarding relations between Germany and Russia, as well as his position on Russia's war against Ukraine.

The organizer of the performances was to be the Spark Live agency, which also announced a summer concert by another Modern Talking member - Thomas Anders.

In addition, the concert of Croatian cellist HAUSER, which was scheduled for August in Vilnius, was canceled in Lithuania. The reason was the audience's reaction to a video published by the musician as part of his international project "Music Unites the World". In the video, the artist performed the Russian folk composition "Kalinka" against the background of visual elements associated with Russia.

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